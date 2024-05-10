Trump promises oil companies to roll back environmental regulations in exchange for a billion dollars for his campaign - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83539 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107843 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150661 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154655 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250823 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174237 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165486 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226157 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33882 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32141 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66150 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34445 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60315 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212214 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237942 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224715 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83539 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60315 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66150 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113003 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113890 views
Trump promises oil companies to roll back environmental regulations in exchange for a billion dollars for his campaign - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23379 views

Former US President Donald Trump has promised oil executives to roll back environmental regulations in exchange for a $1 billion contribution to his campaign, offering higher profits and fewer restrictions on the industry.

Former US President Donald Trump has promised the heads of the country's oil companies that he will abolish environmental rules and regulations that negatively affect company profits. In exchange, he asks them to contribute a billion dollars to his election campaign. This was reported by the Washington Post and UNN with reference to its own sources.

Details

It is noted that last  month, Trump met with senior executives of the US oil industry at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The publication found out that about two dozen executives were present at the meeting, including Mike Sabel, CEO and founder of Venture Global, and Jack Fusco, CEO of Cheniere Energy. Among those invited were representatives of Chevron, Continental Resources, Exxon and Occidental Petroleum.

Trump compares current Biden government to Gestapo - media05.05.24, 19:20 • 25242 views

In the course of the conversation , one of the oil workers present complained that they continue to face burdensome environmental regulations. 

Trump instead said that they are all "wealthy enough to raise a billion dollars and put me back in the White House." In return, Trump promises to immediately reverse dozens of Biden's environmental rules and policies to improve the environment and prevent new ones from being enacted.

Addendum

The former president assured that during his second term, oil companies will receive even greater profits due to the acceleration of permitting and the easing of regulations. 

In particular, Trump promised to immediately end the Biden administration's freeze on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export permits

He also noted that he would start auctioning off more oil drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico and would lift restrictions on drilling in the Arctic in Alaska.

Before that , the former US president promised oil companies to abolish rules requiring automakers to reduce emissions from car exhaust pipes, calling the rules "ridiculous.

Recall

Reuters has learned from its own sources that Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is making calls to encourage donors to attend Trump's fundraiser in New York.

The Telegraph: Trump will demand that NATO raise defense spending to 3% of GDP, excluding aid to Kyiv04.05.24, 05:17 • 61416 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

