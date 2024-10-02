Chinese ships patrol the Arctic together with Russian troops for the first time

Recently, Chinese warships entered the Arctic Ocean for the first time , patrolling the waters together with Russian ships. Bloombergreports , UNN reports.

In particular, the military channel of the state broadcaster CCTV acknowledged that the Chinese military is now patrolling the Arctic Ocean jointly with the Russian Federation.

In addition, the Chinese Coast Guard stated that the operation expanded the range of navigation, tested "the ability of ships to carry out missions in unfamiliar waters, and provided strong support for active participation in international and regional ocean governance.

Bloomberg noted that due to global warming, Arctic ice is melting, opening up new shipping routes that could reduce travel time between Europe and Asia.

Therefore, China, which has no access to the Arctic coast, categorizes the region as a "new frontier" where it sees opportunities for future influence.

The newspaper emphasizes that the joint patrols symbolize closer ties between Beijing and Moscow and their growing interest in the Arctic.

The joint patrols of Russia and China in the Bering Sea were also noted in the United States. This was reported, in particular, by the US Coast Guard .

It is noted that the Russian and Chinese warships were spotted on Saturday, September 28.

This recent activity demonstrates the increased interest in the Arctic by our strategic competitors - said Commander of the 17th Coast Guard District Megan Dean.



Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed readiness to expand practical cooperation with Russia during a conversation with Putin. The statement was made in the context of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.