Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 67354 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103542 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167081 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137889 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143152 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139060 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182232 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112075 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Chinese ships patrol the Arctic together with Russian troops for the first time

Chinese ships patrol the Arctic together with Russian troops for the first time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12775 views

Chinese warships have entered the Arctic Ocean for the first time to conduct joint patrols with Russian warships. This symbolizes the closer ties between Beijing and Moscow and their growing interest in the Arctic.

Recently, Chinese warships entered the Arctic Ocean for the first time , patrolling the waters together with Russian ships. Bloombergreports , UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the military channel of the state broadcaster CCTV acknowledged that the Chinese military is now patrolling the Arctic Ocean jointly with the Russian Federation.

In addition, the Chinese Coast Guard stated that the operation expanded the range of navigation, tested "the ability of ships to carry out missions in unfamiliar waters, and provided strong support for active participation in international and regional ocean governance.

West receives evidence of covert arms shipments from China to russia - media28.09.24, 16:41 • 40910 views

Bloomberg noted that due to global warming, Arctic ice is melting, opening up new shipping routes that could reduce travel time between Europe and Asia.

Therefore, China, which has no access to the Arctic coast, categorizes the region as a "new frontier" where it sees opportunities for future influence.

The newspaper emphasizes that the joint patrols symbolize closer ties between Beijing and Moscow and their growing interest in the Arctic.

Addendum

The joint patrols of Russia and China in the Bering Sea were also noted in the United States. This was reported, in particular, by the US Coast Guard . 

It is noted that the Russian and Chinese warships were spotted on Saturday, September 28.

This recent activity demonstrates the increased interest in the Arctic by our strategic competitors

- said Commander of the 17th Coast Guard District Megan Dean.

Recall

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed readiness to expand practical cooperation with Russia during a conversation with Putin. The statement was made in the context of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

