“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38124 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63224 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67521 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115565 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100654 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112868 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116661 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152189 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65138 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108868 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79270 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44712 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72145 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152189 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142945 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175344 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72145 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133865 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135744 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164068 views
Retaliatory move: Russia offers the US oil and access to the Arctic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27988 views

The Kremlin, through the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has proposed a deal on natural resources to the United States. Russia is ready to provide access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic.

The Kremlin has offered the US President Donald Trump's administration a deal on Russian natural resources. This was stated by the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, UNN reports citing Russian media.

Details

According to Dmitriev, who was one of the three delegates at the Russian-American talks in Riyadh, US oil companies may return to Russia. At the same time, Russia is interested in joint projects with Washington in the Arctic.

We believe that at some point they will return, because why would they give up the opportunity to access Russian natural resources that Russia was giving them

- the official said.

He also noted that American companies have allegedly lost $300 billion from sanctions against Russia, and that Joe Biden's administration has been "giving a lot of wrong information" about the state of the Russian economy.

Context

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not sign the agreement with the United States on rare earth metals. He said that the document does not meet the interests of sovereign Ukraine and does not contain specific security guarantees.

Earlier, the media reportedthat the administration of US President Donald Trump offered Ukraine to give them 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals, noting that US troops could be deployed to provide security in connection with mining if a peace agreement with Russia is concluded.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
arktykaArctic
ukraineUkraine

