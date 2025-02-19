The Kremlin has offered the US President Donald Trump's administration a deal on Russian natural resources. This was stated by the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, UNN reports citing Russian media.

Details

According to Dmitriev, who was one of the three delegates at the Russian-American talks in Riyadh, US oil companies may return to Russia. At the same time, Russia is interested in joint projects with Washington in the Arctic.

We believe that at some point they will return, because why would they give up the opportunity to access Russian natural resources that Russia was giving them - the official said.

He also noted that American companies have allegedly lost $300 billion from sanctions against Russia, and that Joe Biden's administration has been "giving a lot of wrong information" about the state of the Russian economy.

Context

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not sign the agreement with the United States on rare earth metals. He said that the document does not meet the interests of sovereign Ukraine and does not contain specific security guarantees.

Earlier, the media reportedthat the administration of US President Donald Trump offered Ukraine to give them 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals, noting that US troops could be deployed to provide security in connection with mining if a peace agreement with Russia is concluded.