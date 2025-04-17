North Korea condemns US for deploying B-1B in South Korea: it's a threat

North Korea condemned the United States for deploying a B-1B strategic bomber in South Korea during recent joint military exercises. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to North Korean state media, Pyongyang considers this a manifestation of aggression and a direct threat to the country's security.

An official from the North Korean Ministry of Defense called Washington's actions a "habitual provocative practice" and stated that such steps only increase tensions in the region. According to the spokesman, the United States continues its policy of military pressure, demonstrating force instead of diplomacy.

The B-1B participated in joint air exercises with South Korean fighters on Tuesday. Seoul explains that the purpose of the maneuvers is to increase defense capabilities and strengthen military cooperation between the two countries. However, Pyongyang sees this as a rehearsal for an attack and preparation for a potential military escalation.

The latest military step by the US and South Korea is an open threat to the security of our state. - said in North Korea.

North Korea has repeatedly expressed concern about the active military interaction between Seoul and Washington, calling it the main source of destabilization on the Korean Peninsula. This time, Pyongyang noted that "all further actions will have consequences."

