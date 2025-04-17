$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15782 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61497 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163287 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83975 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113823 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89537 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141355 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123509 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39000 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62921 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

North Korea condemns US for deploying B-1B in South Korea: it's a threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

North Korea considers the deployment of the US strategic bomber B-1B in South Korea as aggression. North Korea says it increases tensions in the region and is a threat to security.

North Korea condemns US for deploying B-1B in South Korea: it's a threat

North Korea condemned the United States for deploying a B-1B strategic bomber in South Korea during recent joint military exercises. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to North Korean state media, Pyongyang considers this a manifestation of aggression and a direct threat to the country's security.

An official from the North Korean Ministry of Defense called Washington's actions a "habitual provocative practice" and stated that such steps only increase tensions in the region. According to the spokesman, the United States continues its policy of military pressure, demonstrating force instead of diplomacy.

The B-1B participated in joint air exercises with South Korean fighters on Tuesday. Seoul explains that the purpose of the maneuvers is to increase defense capabilities and strengthen military cooperation between the two countries. However, Pyongyang sees this as a rehearsal for an attack and preparation for a potential military escalation.

The latest military step by the US and South Korea is an open threat to the security of our state.

- said in North Korea.

North Korea has repeatedly expressed concern about the active military interaction between Seoul and Washington, calling it the main source of destabilization on the Korean Peninsula. This time, Pyongyang noted that "all further actions will have consequences."

Recall

Pyongyang condemned the US military actions in Yemen, calling them a violation of international law and an infringement on sovereignty. American strikes on Houthi sites have raised concerns due to reports of civilian casualties.

North Korea condemns US strikes on Yemen over civilian casualties18.03.25, 06:58 • 16789 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Washington, D.C.
North Korea
South Korea
United States
