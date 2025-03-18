North Korea condemns US strikes on Yemen over civilian casualties
Pyongyang condemned the US military actions in Yemen, calling them a violation of international law and an encroachment on sovereignty. American strikes on Houthi targets have raised concerns over reports of civilian casualties.
Pyongyang strongly condemned the US strikes on Yemen. This is reported by KCNA, reports UNN.
North Korea has condemned the recent US military actions in Yemen, calling them illegal and a gross violation of international law.
A representative of Pyongyang in this country said that the attacks caused significant casualties among the civilian population and are an unprecedented encroachment on sovereignty.
The military attack by the United States is a gross violation of the UN Charter and international law, and is a blatant encroachment on the territorial sovereignty of another country, which cannot be justified by any means
According to official data, American troops struck at facilities associated with the Houthis, whom Washington accuses of attacking ships in the Red Sea.
US officials assure that only military facilities were targeted, but reports of civilian deaths raise concerns among the international community.
