North Korea sent more than 15,800 containers of ammunition to Russia - media

North Korea has sent more than 15,800 containers of ammunition to Russia in 18 months, becoming a critical supplier for Moscow's aggressive war against Ukraine, UNN writes, citing Newsweek.

Details

The Open Source Center (OSC) used satellite imagery to identify at least 64 shipments from North Korea to Russia between August 2023 and March 2025. Estimates are also based on detailed three-dimensional images of ships and their cargo.

These shipments likely carried between 4.2 and 5.8 million individual rounds of ammunition, the report's authors estimate. Four Russian-flagged cargo ships were involved in transporting North Korean ammunition: "Angara", "Lady R", "Maria" and "Maya-1".

Why this matters

North Korea's continued support for Russia's war against Ukraine is an important foundation for Moscow's position on the battlefield at a time when the Trump administration is trying to mediate a peace deal. This challenges Ukraine's allies in Europe, who are seeking to maximise Kyiv's negotiating position and worsen the outcome for Russia.

North Korea has also sent thousands of troops to fight on the side of Russia against Ukraine, mainly to help Moscow repel an offensive by Ukrainian troops across the border into the Kursk region.

Russia has been forced to seek external support for the war and to support its ailing economy, as the invasion has dragged on much longer than it expected, after Ukraine, backed by US military might, organised a strong defence.

If no action is taken, this flow of arms could further tilt the battlefield in Moscow's favour and accelerate the emergence of broader security risks in both Europe and East Asia - the authors of the report believe.

Addition

According to South Korea, the DPRK appears to have additionally sent about 3,000 troops to Russia in January and February. North Korea also continues to supply weapons, ammunition and equipment.