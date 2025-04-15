North Korea sent more than 15,800 containers of ammunition to Russia - media

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16685 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71875 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39073 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44379 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51511 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93222 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85204 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35439 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60575 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109425 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 71875 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91717 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93222 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85204 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184705 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53834 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29793 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30783 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32041 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34305 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

North Korea sent more than 15,800 containers of ammunition to Russia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7936 views

North Korea has sent more than 15,800 containers of ammunition to Russia. This has become an important contribution to Moscow's war against Ukraine, according to Newsweek.

North Korea sent more than 15,800 containers of ammunition to Russia - media

North Korea has sent more than 15,800 containers of ammunition to Russia in 18 months, becoming a critical supplier for Moscow's aggressive war against Ukraine, UNN writes, citing Newsweek.

Details

The Open Source Center (OSC) used satellite imagery to identify at least 64 shipments from North Korea to Russia between August 2023 and March 2025. Estimates are also based on detailed three-dimensional images of ships and their cargo.

These shipments likely carried between 4.2 and 5.8 million individual rounds of ammunition, the report's authors estimate. Four Russian-flagged cargo ships were involved in transporting North Korean ammunition: "Angara", "Lady R", "Maria" and "Maya-1".

"North Korea strives to create the strongest nuclear force": Kim Jong-un's sister ridiculed calls for North Korea's denuclearization09.04.25, 17:54 • 13546 views

Why this matters

North Korea's continued support for Russia's war against Ukraine is an important foundation for Moscow's position on the battlefield at a time when the Trump administration is trying to mediate a peace deal. This challenges Ukraine's allies in Europe, who are seeking to maximise Kyiv's negotiating position and worsen the outcome for Russia.

North Korea has also sent thousands of troops to fight on the side of Russia against Ukraine, mainly to help Moscow repel an offensive by Ukrainian troops across the border into the Kursk region.

Russia has been forced to seek external support for the war and to support its ailing economy, as the invasion has dragged on much longer than it expected, after Ukraine, backed by US military might, organised a strong defence.

If no action is taken, this flow of arms could further tilt the battlefield in Moscow's favour and accelerate the emergence of broader security risks in both Europe and East Asia 

- the authors of the report believe.

Addition

According to South Korea, the DPRK appears to have additionally sent about 3,000 troops to Russia in January and February. North Korea also continues to supply weapons, ammunition and equipment.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77