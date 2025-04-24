During a large-scale night attack on Kyiv, North Korean KN-23 missiles were used - Reuters

During a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night, a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile was used.

According to Reuters, citing its own sources, a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile hit a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. Russia and North Korea deny arms supplies that violate UN embargoes.

According to reports, military cooperation between Russia and North Korea began to develop rapidly after Moscow found itself in international isolation due to the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, by the beginning of 2025, Pyongyang had supplied Russia with 148 KN-23 and KN-24 ballistic missiles. KN-23 (KN-23A) missiles are equipped with warheads weighing up to one ton, which are more powerful than Russian counterparts, a Ukrainian source said.

According to reports, the Ukrainian military did not publicly announce what kind of missile it was. In its reports after the Russian attack, Kyiv stated that a total of seven ballistic missiles were used, identifying them collectively as "Iskander-M/KN-23".

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of April 24 has risen to 10, with 90 injured.