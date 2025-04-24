During a large-scale night attack on Kyiv, North Korean KN-23 missiles were used - Reuters

$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15459 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 34819 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 72858 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128644 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159628 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221384 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107845 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182416 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61398 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42867 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79434 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 11236 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40135 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42398 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 18809 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42524 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221384 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 127222 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 182416 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 135240 views
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 336 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 4628 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40226 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79525 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 53038 views
During a large-scale night attack on Kyiv, North Korean KN-23 missiles were used - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2978 views

During the night attack on Kyiv, Russia used a KN-23 ballistic missile. According to intelligence, North Korea supplied Russia with 148 KN-23 and KN-24 missiles.

During a large-scale night attack on Kyiv, North Korean KN-23 missiles were used - Reuters

During a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night, a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile was used.

This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details 

According to Reuters, citing its own sources, a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile hit a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.  Russia and North Korea deny arms supplies that violate UN embargoes.

According to reports, military cooperation between Russia and North Korea began to develop rapidly after Moscow found itself in international isolation due to the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, by the beginning of 2025, Pyongyang had supplied Russia with 148 KN-23 and KN-24 ballistic missiles. KN-23 (KN-23A) missiles are equipped with warheads weighing up to one ton, which are more powerful than Russian counterparts, a Ukrainian source said.

According to reports, the Ukrainian military did not publicly announce what kind of missile it was. In its reports after the Russian attack, Kyiv stated that a total of seven ballistic missiles were used, identifying them collectively as "Iskander-M/KN-23".

Let us remind you

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of April 24 has risen to 10, with 90 injured.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarKyiv
United Nations
North Korea
Ukraine
Kyiv
