North Korea supplies Russia with up to 260,000 shells per month - National Security and Defense Council

North Korea supplies Russia with up to 260,000 shells of 152-mm and 122-mm caliber per month. This was announced by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Newsweek, citing the Center for Open Sources, reported that North Korea has sent more than 15,800 containers of ammunition to Russia in 18 months, becoming a critical supplier for Moscow's aggressive war against Ukraine.

