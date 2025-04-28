$41.690.00
North Korea has officially confirmed sending troops to Russia to fight against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

North Korea has for the first time officially confirmed sending its military to Russia to support the war against Ukraine, according to the mutual defense treaty. North Korean troops are participating in combat operations in the Kursk region.

North Korea has officially confirmed sending troops to Russia to fight against Ukraine

North Korea has for the first time confirmed that it has sent its military to support Russia in the war against Ukraine in accordance with the mutual defense treaty. This was reported by UNN with reference to a report by the South Korean agency Yonhap.

Details

It is noted that the dispatch of North Korean troops was carried out by "order" of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in accordance with the mutual defense treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Citing the Central Military Commission of North Korea, KCNA reported the first confirmation of the deployment of troops in Russia a few months after thousands of North Korean troops were sent to Russia to fight in the frontline Kursk region

- the report said.

As noted in KCNA, "the operation to liberate the Kursk region to repel the adventurous invasion of the Ukrainian authorities into the territory of the Russian Federation has been successfully completed."

Recall

A few days ago, Russia officially признала признала officially признала the involvement of North Korean fighters in the fighting in the Kursk region. Previously, Moscow denied this and forged documents for them.

Zelenskyy: in the ballistic missile from North Korea that Russia used to attack Kyiv, there are 116 components from other countries, most of which are manufactured by American companies25.04.25, 16:49 • 3926 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
Ukraine
