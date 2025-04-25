Zelenskyy: In the ballistic missile from North Korea that Russia used to attack Kyiv, there are 116 components from other countries, most of which are manufactured by American companies

For the deadly strike of the Russian Federation on Kyiv, ballistic missiles from the DPRK were used, the missile contains at least 116 components from other countries, most of which are manufactured by American companies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"The rescue operations at the site of one of the Russian strikes on Ukraine on April 24 were completed only today. Then, unfortunately, the Russians managed to kill 12 of our people in Kyiv, and almost 90 were injured in the city," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President, more than 30 people remain in hospitals, including those with very serious injuries and amputations.

The investigation of all the details regarding the missile is ongoing. But it is already clear that it is a ballistic missile from North Korea. Insufficient pressure on Russia allows them to import such missiles and other weapons and use them here in Europe. Insufficient pressure on North Korea and its allies allows them to produce, in particular, such ballistic missiles. The missile that killed Kyiv residents contained at least 116 components that are imported from other countries, and most of them, unfortunately, are manufactured by American companies," - Zelenskyy said. - Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed: "In the modern world, any war can very quickly involve many different actors, and any country that falls victim to aggression is always defended not against one person, but against a group of accomplices. That is why it is important that the defense is based on collective efforts."

"Ukraine is grateful to everyone in the world who helps protect the lives of our people, provides us with air defense systems and missiles for them. We thank everyone who keeps pressure on Russia for this war, on its accomplices. We insist that Russia must immediately and unconditionally agree to a complete ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state noted that Ukraine had already agreed 45 days ago to President Trump's proposal for silence in the sky, at sea and on the front. "We offered to make the silence that could be established for Easter complete and extended. We also made a direct proposal to Russia to stop strikes at least on civilian objects. Russia rejects all of this," the President said.

"That is why this cannot be resolved without pressure. We need pressure on Russia. Stopping the killings is the first priority," Zelenskyy stressed.

In April, the Russian Federation significantly intensified missile strikes on densely populated cities of Ukraine, the number of victims increased - UN mission