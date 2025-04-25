Zelenskyy: In the ballistic missile from North Korea that Russia used to attack Kyiv, there are 116 components from other countries, most of which are manufactured by American companies

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 12218 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 21957 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 27469 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

09:10 AM • 26893 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 33844 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 67665 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 55828 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89905 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86248 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98199 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3.8m/s
28%
744 mm
Popular news

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

April 25, 04:58 AM • 44887 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 40093 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM • 17432 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM • 22047 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

09:29 AM • 10935 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

10:30 AM • 27469 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 67665 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 124484 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 289976 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 179679 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 40169 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 37971 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 45332 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 76757 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 105905 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Zelenskyy: In the ballistic missile from North Korea that Russia used to attack Kyiv, there are 116 components from other countries, most of which are manufactured by American companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

116 components from other countries were found in the deadly missile that Russia used to attack Kyiv. Most of them are manufactured by American companies.

Zelenskyy: In the ballistic missile from North Korea that Russia used to attack Kyiv, there are 116 components from other countries, most of which are manufactured by American companies

For the deadly strike of the Russian Federation on Kyiv, ballistic missiles from the DPRK were used, the missile contains at least 116 components from other countries, most of which are manufactured by American companies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"The rescue operations at the site of one of the Russian strikes on Ukraine on April 24 were completed only today. Then, unfortunately, the Russians managed to kill 12 of our people in Kyiv, and almost 90 were injured in the city," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President, more than 30 people remain in hospitals, including those with very serious injuries and amputations.

The investigation of all the details regarding the missile is ongoing. But it is already clear that it is a ballistic missile from North Korea. Insufficient pressure on Russia allows them to import such missiles and other weapons and use them here in Europe. Insufficient pressure on North Korea and its allies allows them to produce, in particular, such ballistic missiles. The missile that killed Kyiv residents contained at least 116 components that are imported from other countries, and most of them, unfortunately, are manufactured by American companies," - Zelenskyy said.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed: "In the modern world, any war can very quickly involve many different actors, and any country that falls victim to aggression is always defended not against one person, but against a group of accomplices. That is why it is important that the defense is based on collective efforts."

"Ukraine is grateful to everyone in the world who helps protect the lives of our people, provides us with air defense systems and missiles for them. We thank everyone who keeps pressure on Russia for this war, on its accomplices. We insist that Russia must immediately and unconditionally agree to a complete ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state noted that Ukraine had already agreed 45 days ago to President Trump's proposal for silence in the sky, at sea and on the front. "We offered to make the silence that could be established for Easter complete and extended. We also made a direct proposal to Russia to stop strikes at least on civilian objects. Russia rejects all of this," the President said.

"That is why this cannot be resolved without pressure. We need pressure on Russia. Stopping the killings is the first priority," Zelenskyy stressed.

In April, the Russian Federation significantly intensified missile strikes on densely populated cities of Ukraine, the number of victims increased - UN mission 25.04.25, 13:31 • 4626 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsKyiv
Donald Trump
North Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv
Brent
$66.22
Bitcoin
$94,446.00
S&P 500
$5,471.25
Tesla
$262.22
Газ TTF
$32.50
Золото
$3,291.70
Ethereum
$1,769.83