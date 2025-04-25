Zelenskyy, together with diplomats, honored the memory of the victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of the Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv together with diplomatic representatives of states and international organizations working in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, together with diplomatic representatives of states and international organizations working in Ukraine, we were at the site of the ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. Exactly where the rocket explosion took the lives of 12 of our people. My condolences - Zelenskyy said in Telegram.

He emphasized that ordinary houses were destroyed. The rescue operation has only recently ended.

There were more than 50 representatives of embassies, as well as representatives of international organizations. Together they honored the memory of the victims. All diplomats saw with their own eyes who Russia is attacking with its ballistic missiles. Ballistic missiles that they receive from North Korea - Zelenskyy added.

He thanked all the countries that are with Ukraine in such circumstances, in such moments: Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Pacific region, North America - all partners. Also - all international organizations that help us, our country, that support Ukrainians.

April 25 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the Russian attack