South Korea launches fourth spy satellite into orbit to monitor North Korea

South Korea, amid efforts to strengthen its independent monitoring capabilities against North Korea, successfully launched its fourth spy satellite into orbit, the country's defense ministry said on Tuesday.



UNN reports with reference to Yonhap News.

Details

As part of its plan, South Korea launched a synthetic aperture radar satellite - the fourth military surveillance, navigation and communications component launched recently.

South Korea launched its first spy satellite in December 2023, equipped with electro-optical and infrared sensors capable of taking detailed images. Last year, it launched two more satellites with synthetic aperture radars (SARs), which collect data regardless of weather conditions.

South Korea plans to launch a fifth satellite, which will be equipped with SAR sensors, later this year.

