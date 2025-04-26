Russia has for the first time officially признала the participation of North Korean military personnel in the war with Ukraine - CCD

$41.690.00
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues
11:58 AM • 5028 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 11445 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 54306 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 37082 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 40366 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 46894 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51085 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 40912 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40656 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 99792 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

April 26, 04:22 AM • 19990 views

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

08:07 AM • 13464 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

08:14 AM • 23947 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

08:58 AM • 33233 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 11377 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 54306 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 69347 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 99792 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 150673 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 313245 views
Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 23419 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 60635 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 52898 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57468 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 87943 views
Russia has for the first time officially признала the participation of North Korean military personnel in the war with Ukraine - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Russia officially признала the involvement of North Korean fighters in combat operations in the Kursk region. Previously, Moscow denied this and falsified documents for them.

Russia has for the first time officially признала the participation of North Korean military personnel in the war with Ukraine - CCD

During the fighting in the Kursk region, the Russians involved soldiers from North Korea. On April 26, Moscow officially announced such cooperation, although it had previously denied it. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

Today, April 26, the chief of the general staff of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov, stated that the KNDR fighters, "acting shoulder to shoulder with the Russian military in the Kursk region, showed resilience and heroism."

The Center emphasizes that Russian propaganda has actively picked up this statement and emphasizes its "legality," supposedly because Russia and the KNDR have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership.

In this way, the legitimization of the presence of foreign troops on the territory of the Russian Federation is actually carried out 

- the Center notes.

With such applications, Moscow is trying to strengthen its negotiating positions - this is a signal to the world community that Russia allegedly has reliable allies who are ready to really fight, the message adds.

Also, this may be an attempt to strengthen the existing internal narrative about allies and "international support" for Russia's war against Ukraine against the background of large losses and increased mobilization in Russia.

Let us remind you

At the beginning of the war, Russia denied the participation of KNDR soldiers in the fighting, and also forged documents for them, posing as "Buryats" and other representatives of national minorities in Russia.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues26.04.25, 14:58 • 5014 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kursk Oblast
North Korea
