Russia has for the first time officially признала the participation of North Korean military personnel in the war with Ukraine - CCD

During the fighting in the Kursk region, the Russians involved soldiers from North Korea. On April 26, Moscow officially announced such cooperation, although it had previously denied it. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Today, April 26, the chief of the general staff of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov, stated that the KNDR fighters, "acting shoulder to shoulder with the Russian military in the Kursk region, showed resilience and heroism."

The Center emphasizes that Russian propaganda has actively picked up this statement and emphasizes its "legality," supposedly because Russia and the KNDR have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership.

In this way, the legitimization of the presence of foreign troops on the territory of the Russian Federation is actually carried out - the Center notes.

With such applications, Moscow is trying to strengthen its negotiating positions - this is a signal to the world community that Russia allegedly has reliable allies who are ready to really fight, the message adds.

Also, this may be an attempt to strengthen the existing internal narrative about allies and "international support" for Russia's war against Ukraine against the background of large losses and increased mobilization in Russia.

At the beginning of the war, Russia denied the participation of KNDR soldiers in the fighting, and also forged documents for them, posing as "Buryats" and other representatives of national minorities in Russia.

