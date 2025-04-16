In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare North Korean self-propelled artillery unit "Koksan" with a drone

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the North Korean self-propelled artillery unit "Koksan" with the help of drones. The corresponding video is published on its Telegram channel by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

It is noted that the operators of the "Muramasa" unit struck a rare North Korean self-propelled artillery unit with a 170-mm cannon with drones, which the occupiers hid in a forest belt.

However, our aerial reconnaissance found it, and the drone hit the artillery unit with a precise strike - says the caption under the video.

The military reported that cars and a motorcycle of the invaders were also hit and destroyed by drones of this unit.

For reference

The M-1978 "Koksan" self-propelled gun manufactured in the DPRK is equipped with a 170-mm cannon. The firing range with a high-explosive fragmentation projectile reaches 43 km, and with an active-rocket projectile - 54-60 km, which makes it one of the most long-range barrel artillery systems used by the Russian Armed Forces. Rate of fire: 2 shots within 5 minutes, and this machine is serviced by 8 people (driver-mechanic, commander, gunner and 5 loaders/carriers).

In the Luhansk region, in the area of the Serebryansky forest, the "Phoenix" unit of unmanned aerial systems of the "Pomsta" brigade destroyed enemy MT-LB, S-60 cannon on the MT-LB base, combat armored vehicle, "Tiger" armored car, truck with ammunition, 5 more trucks and 4 military vehicles of the occupiers. A generator, a boat and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants were also burned. Two occupiers were also eliminated and one was wounded.

