In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare North Korean self-propelled artillery unit "Koksan" with a drone

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16493 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70862 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38686 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43973 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51148 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92751 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84795 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35407 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60551 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109386 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 70863 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91025 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92752 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84797 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184425 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53281 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29629 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30627 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31902 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34172 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare North Korean self-propelled artillery unit "Koksan" with a drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3336 views

Ukrainian soldiers used a drone to destroy a rare North Korean self-propelled artillery unit "Koksan" with a 170-mm cannon. The occupiers hid it in a forest plantation.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare North Korean self-propelled artillery unit "Koksan" with a drone

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the North Korean self-propelled artillery unit "Koksan" with the help of drones. The corresponding video is published on its Telegram channel by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.  

Details

It is noted that the operators of the "Muramasa" unit struck a rare North Korean self-propelled artillery unit with a 170-mm cannon with drones, which the occupiers hid in a forest belt.

However, our aerial reconnaissance found it, and the drone hit the artillery unit with a precise strike

- says the caption under the video.

The military reported that cars and a motorcycle of the invaders were also hit and destroyed by drones of this unit.

For reference

The M-1978 "Koksan" self-propelled gun manufactured in the DPRK is equipped with a 170-mm cannon. The firing range with a high-explosive fragmentation projectile reaches 43 km, and with an active-rocket projectile - 54-60 km, which makes it one of the most long-range barrel artillery systems used by the Russian Armed Forces. Rate of fire: 2 shots within 5 minutes, and this machine is serviced by 8 people (driver-mechanic, commander, gunner and 5 loaders/carriers).

Let us remind you

In the Luhansk region, in the area of the Serebryansky forest, the "Phoenix" unit of unmanned aerial systems of the "Pomsta" brigade destroyed enemy MT-LB, S-60 cannon on the MT-LB base, combat armored vehicle, "Tiger" armored car, truck with ammunition, 5 more trucks and 4 military vehicles of the occupiers. A generator, a boat and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants were also burned. Two occupiers were also eliminated and one was wounded.

The military showed the destruction of an enemy tank in the Pokrovsk direction14.04.25, 05:38 • 3844 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
North Korea
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77