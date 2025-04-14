The military showed the destruction of an enemy tank in the Pokrovsk direction

Fighters of the 141st separate mechanized brigade showed the spectacular destruction of an enemy tank in the Pokrovsky direction. The corresponding video was published by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy was storming positions in the defense zone of one of the units. The enemy tank tried to break through the defensive fortifications, but the fighters of the rifle battalion "seriously changed his plans."

The first strike - a shot from the Javelin anti-tank missile system at the turret of the enemy armored vehicle. Then the heavy bomber "Vampire" worked. And for the tank with the crew, it all ended fatally - the military said.

According to them, the occupiers do not abandon attempts to storm, but each time they receive "a worthy and devastating response".

