The military showed the destruction of an enemy tank in the Pokrovsk direction

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2646 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19856 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16703 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21747 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30949 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64678 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60438 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34099 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59671 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106972 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM

11:16 AM • 19856 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM

08:09 AM • 53161 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM

07:15 AM • 64678 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

06:47 AM
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60438 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

April 15, 12:27 PM
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167499 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM

09:21 AM • 24636 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21403 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23018 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24900 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27518 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The military showed the destruction of an enemy tank in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3834 views

An enemy tank tried to break through the defense, but the soldiers of the rifle battalion stopped it. First, they hit with a Javelin, then a heavy bomber "Vampire" worked.

The military showed the destruction of an enemy tank in the Pokrovsk direction

Fighters of the 141st separate mechanized brigade showed the spectacular destruction of an enemy tank in the Pokrovsky direction. The corresponding video was published by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy was storming positions in the defense zone of one of the units. The enemy tank tried to break through the defensive fortifications, but the fighters of the rifle battalion "seriously changed his plans."

The first strike - a shot from the Javelin anti-tank missile system at the turret of the enemy armored vehicle. Then the heavy bomber "Vampire" worked. And for the tank with the crew, it all ended fatally

- the military said.

According to them, the occupiers do not abandon attempts to storm, but each time they receive "a worthy and devastating response".

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine allowed the operation in the Armed Forces of the automatic grenade launcher AGL-53. It surpasses the Soviet AGS-17 in accuracy, range and uses NATO standard ammunition.

The military showed the filigree destruction of an enemy T-72 tank in the Pokrovsky direction13.04.25, 08:09 • 4358 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Pokrovsk
FGM-148 Javelin
Ukraine
