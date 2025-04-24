Russia deliberately uses ballistic missiles to strike Ukraine – Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council

Russians deliberately use ballistic missiles of their own and North Korean production to strike Ukrainian cities. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kovalenko, Russian ballistic missiles "Iskander M/K", as well as North Korean KN23 missiles are quite inaccurate weapons. Despite the fact that, according to the Russians, the deviation in these missiles is up to 10 meters, a deviation of hundreds of meters is often observed. That is why the Russians use a cluster part and shrapnel with a spread of 100 meters to kill civilians.

In fact, strikes with such ballistic missiles on cities and residential areas are a deliberate war crime. Because the Russians know exactly what shortcomings such weapons have, and they are guaranteed to understand that they are hitting civilians. – Kovalenko wrote.

Addition

North Korean KN-23 missiles look similar to Russian "Iskanders" from the outside. They carry a 500 kg warhead with nuclear or non-nuclear ammunition.

The total weight of the missile is 3415 kg, the maximum recorded range of the missile launch is up to 690 km.

