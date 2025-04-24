On April 24, Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv and other regions after making maximalist demands the day before that Ukraine withdraw from its regions. This indicates that Russia, not Ukraine, is hindering peace. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, reacting to the night attack of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine, targeting civilians in Kyiv and other regions. Yesterday's Russian maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw from its regions, combined with these brutal strikes, show that Russia, not Ukraine, is an obstacle to peace. It is Moscow, not Kyiv, that needs to be put under pressure. - wrote Sybiha.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the capital of Ukraine experienced a particularly terrible and loud night and emphasized that there are 6 children among the 70 victims. According to him, civilians in other cities and communities throughout Ukraine also shuddered from the massive attack in the middle of the night.

"Putin demonstrates through his actions that he does not feel any difficulties and is only trying to start a war. Weakness and concessions will not stop his terror and aggression. Only strength and pressure of will", - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind you

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the war will end immediately if Ukraine withdraws its troops from the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. According to Putin's press secretary, these regions are part of the Russian Federation.