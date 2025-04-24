"Russia, not Ukraine, is an obstacle to peace": Sybiha reacted to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes
05:06 AM • 16272 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 23, 05:58 PM • 50749 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 96098 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 119124 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 71880 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 117542 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 50499 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 40915 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33292 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35972 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
1.7m/s
30%
746 mm
Popular news

Enemy launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv

April 23, 10:34 PM • 34320 views

Attack on Kyiv: the first details of the combined enemy strike

April 23, 10:52 PM • 32980 views

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 21487 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 61557 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 16354 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 119124 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 75039 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 117542 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 87595 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 102629 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 3304 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 30477 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 38150 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 49411 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 48039 views
Actual

Facebook

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

"Russia, not Ukraine, is an obstacle to peace": Sybiha reacted to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

After the massive attack on Kyiv, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Russia had made demands for Ukraine to withdraw from its regions. Sybiha stressed that it is the Russian Federation, not Ukraine, that is hindering peace.

"Russia, not Ukraine, is an obstacle to peace": Sybiha reacted to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine

On April 24, Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv and other regions after making maximalist demands the day before that Ukraine withdraw from its regions. This indicates that Russia, not Ukraine, is hindering peace. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, reacting to the night attack of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine, targeting civilians in Kyiv and other regions. Yesterday's Russian maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw from its regions, combined with these brutal strikes, show that Russia, not Ukraine, is an obstacle to peace. It is Moscow, not Kyiv, that needs to be put under pressure.

- wrote Sybiha.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the capital of Ukraine experienced a particularly terrible and loud night and emphasized that there are 6 children among the 70 victims. According to him, civilians in other cities and communities throughout Ukraine also shuddered from the massive attack in the middle of the night.

"Putin demonstrates through his actions that he does not feel any difficulties and is only trying to start a war. Weakness and concessions will not stop his terror and aggression. Only strength and pressure of will", - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind you

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the war will end immediately if Ukraine withdraws its troops from the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. According to Putin's press secretary, these regions are part of the Russian Federation.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Andrii Sybiha
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$66.59
Bitcoin
$92,404.90
S&P 500
$5,380.11
Tesla
$256.53
Газ TTF
$34.16
Золото
$3,336.89
Ethereum
$1,768.14