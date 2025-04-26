North Korea launched a new 5,000-ton warship

On Friday, April 25, a new 5,000-ton warship was launched at the Nampho military shipbuilding plant in North Korea with the participation of Kim Jong-un. This is reported by UNN with reference to the state news agency KCNA.

Details

At the launching ceremony of the ship, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in his speech that the new warship was built to "strengthen the navy."

He emphasized that "the power to start aggression is directly proportional to the power to prevent aggression" and outlined a plan to strengthen the combat power of the Navy in accordance with the "justice and necessity" of owning a pelagic fleet as a prerequisite for national security and the development of naval forces.

The ship was designed and built in North Korea over 400 days. It belongs to a new class of ships named after anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter Chae Hyun.

Let us remind you

South Korean intelligence discovered signs of North Korea building a new submarine with a possible nuclear engine. The boat is being built in the Sinpo area and is expected to be larger than previous models.

North Korea supplies Russia with up to 260,000 shells per month - National Security and Defense Council