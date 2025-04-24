SOF reported on the destruction of a platoon of the DPRK in the Kursk region and showed footage

$41.670.15
European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
11:00 AM • 8844 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 48076 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 103569 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 136043 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189390 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 100264 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 164168 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60139 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42294 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 34207 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

746 mm
Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 32757 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 100799 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 52530 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48360 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 52545 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 14452 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189390 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 109579 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 164168 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 120450 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Cyril Ramaphosa

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Poland

China

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 21596 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 53086 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46559 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53409 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64062 views
9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Dassault Mirage 2000

SOF reported on the destruction of a platoon of the DPRK in the Kursk region and showed footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2690 views

SOF fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a platoon of North Korean soldiers (25 people) in the Kursk region. The operation was carried out by the 6th Ranger Regiment with the support of drones, despite the numerical superiority of the enemy.

SOF reported on the destruction of a platoon of the DPRK in the Kursk region and showed footage

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that last month they destroyed a platoon of the DPRK in close combat in the Kursk region, and showed a video, writes UNN.

Soldiers of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted special operations against regular troops of North Korea in the Kursk region of Russia. During a quick contact, SOF operators destroyed 25 North Koreans

- reported in the SOF in social networks.

These events, as indicated, "took place last month, but due to operational security, we can only now talk about it and show a video from a drone and body cameras of SOF soldiers".

"Eight rangers in an armored Humvee advanced to the enemy's rear, with the support of reconnaissance drones reached the distance of direct fire and occupied favorable firing positions in the trenches," - said in the SOF.

SOF operators, as reported, "launched a close combat against an enemy platoon of 25 people - three times their number - and maintained the initiative until its completion".

"Despite the numerical superiority of the enemy and enemy artillery fire, the SOF soldiers proved the superiority of quality over quantity and left the DPRK platoon no chance during the contact. The ranger group retreated after successfully completing the task," - noted in the SOF.

GUR: Russia is considering an offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy regions, soldiers from North Korea may be involved in these operations16.04.25, 13:50 • 9671 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
North Korea
