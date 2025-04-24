SOF reported on the destruction of a platoon of the DPRK in the Kursk region and showed footage

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that last month they destroyed a platoon of the DPRK in close combat in the Kursk region, and showed a video, writes UNN.

Soldiers of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted special operations against regular troops of North Korea in the Kursk region of Russia. During a quick contact, SOF operators destroyed 25 North Koreans - reported in the SOF in social networks.

These events, as indicated, "took place last month, but due to operational security, we can only now talk about it and show a video from a drone and body cameras of SOF soldiers".

"Eight rangers in an armored Humvee advanced to the enemy's rear, with the support of reconnaissance drones reached the distance of direct fire and occupied favorable firing positions in the trenches," - said in the SOF.

SOF operators, as reported, "launched a close combat against an enemy platoon of 25 people - three times their number - and maintained the initiative until its completion".

"Despite the numerical superiority of the enemy and enemy artillery fire, the SOF soldiers proved the superiority of quality over quantity and left the DPRK platoon no chance during the contact. The ranger group retreated after successfully completing the task," - noted in the SOF.

