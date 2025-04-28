$41.750.06
DPRK troops' participation in Russia's war against Ukraine: Seoul condemns cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3054 views

The South Korean government condemned the DPRK's recognition of sending troops to Russia, calling it a violation of international law. Seoul called on Moscow and Pyongyang to end military cooperation.

DPRK troops' participation in Russia's war against Ukraine: Seoul condemns cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang

The South Korean government strongly condemned North Korea's first public acknowledgment of sending troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by Yonhap News Agency, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea issued a statement after North Korea confirmed for the first time the participation of its military in the Russian-Ukrainian war. They called this step a "mockery" of international law.

The dispatch of North Korean troops, along with broader military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, is a serious violation of international norms, including the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions.

– the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The country's government called on Moscow and Pyongyang to immediately cease their military cooperation. They stated that this "seriously undermines peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, including Europe.

At the same time, Pyongyang stated that the agreement with Russia is "completely legitimate" under a treaty that obliges both parties to provide military assistance in the event of an attack on one of them.

Context

North Korea for the first time officially confirmed sending its military to Russia to support the war against Ukraine, according to a mutual defense treaty.

A few days ago, Russia officially recognized the involvement of North Korean fighters in the fighting in the Kursk region. Previously, Moscow denied this and forged documents for them.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
