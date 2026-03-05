NATO strengthened missile defense after intercepting a missile from Iran flying into Turkey
NATO has strengthened its missile defense after Alliance air defense systems shot down a ballistic missile launched from Iran into Turkish airspace. NATO's posture will remain elevated until the threat from Iran's indiscriminate attacks in the region diminishes.
NATO has strengthened its missile defense posture after the Alliance's air defense systems shot down a ballistic missile launched from Iran and heading towards Turkish airspace. This was stated by Martin O'Donnell, spokesman for the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, as reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.
While I cannot go into details about this change in posture for operational security reasons, this adjustment gives the Supreme Allied Commander Europe exactly what he needs to defend the Alliance given the current threat, and he will defend it.
He added that NATO's missile defense posture would remain at an "elevated level until the threat from Iran's indiscriminate attacks in the region diminishes."
Commenting on yesterday's interception of a ballistic missile in Turkey, O'Donnell noted that "in less than 10 minutes," NATO identified the approaching missile threat, confirmed its trajectory, alerted ground and sea missile defense systems, and launched an interceptor.
On March 5, the airport in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, was attacked by an Iranian drone. No casualties or injuries were reported.