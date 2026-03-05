NATO strengthened missile defense after intercepting a missile from Iran flying into Turkey

$43.720.26
05:43 PM
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhotoMarch 5, 01:04 PM
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM
NATO strengthened missile defense after intercepting a missile from Iran flying into Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

NATO has strengthened its missile defense after Alliance air defense systems shot down a ballistic missile launched from Iran into Turkish airspace. NATO's posture will remain elevated until the threat from Iran's indiscriminate attacks in the region diminishes.

NATO strengthened missile defense after intercepting a missile from Iran flying into Turkey

NATO has strengthened its missile defense posture after the Alliance's air defense systems shot down a ballistic missile launched from Iran and heading towards Turkish airspace. This was stated by Martin O'Donnell, spokesman for the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, as reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

While I cannot go into details about this change in posture for operational security reasons, this adjustment gives the Supreme Allied Commander Europe exactly what he needs to defend the Alliance given the current threat, and he will defend it.

- O'Donnell stated.

He added that NATO's missile defense posture would remain at an "elevated level until the threat from Iran's indiscriminate attacks in the region diminishes."

Commenting on yesterday's interception of a ballistic missile in Turkey, O'Donnell noted that "in less than 10 minutes," NATO identified the approaching missile threat, confirmed its trajectory, alerted ground and sea missile defense systems, and launched an interceptor.

This is the true strength

- O'Donnell added.

Recall

On March 5, the airport in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, was attacked by an Iranian drone. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

