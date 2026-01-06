How to behave on the road during fog? Police gave advice to drivers and pedestrians

Patrol police have published advice for drivers and pedestrians on safe road behavior in foggy conditions. Law enforcement officers urge road users to be as attentive and careful as possible. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Patrol police have prepared advice for you, because such an atmospheric phenomenon can cause trouble for both drivers and pedestrians. First of all, road users must be as attentive and careful as possible during difficult weather conditions. – the post says.

The police emphasize that during fog, drivers should refrain from risky maneuvers and high-speed driving. They also recommend reducing speed near pedestrian crossings and children's institutions, increasing the distance between cars, and using passive safety devices.

If fog lights are available, they should be turned on together with low beam headlights. When stopping a car, it is mandatory to turn on the emergency light signaling.

Pedestrians are advised to be especially careful and cross the road only in designated areas and at a permitted traffic light signal or a traffic controller's gesture. And in the dark, in poorly lit areas, reflective elements on clothing should be used to be visible to drivers.

The patrol police emphasize that adherence to these rules will help reduce the risk of road accidents during difficult weather conditions.

Recall

In Ukraine, 545 "critical intersections" have been identified where traffic lights operate continuously even during power outages. From October 1 to November 7, the number of accidents with casualties decreased by 7.2%.