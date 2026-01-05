$42.290.12
Organizer of international drug channel from Europe to Ukraine received pre-trial detention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On January 2, the Peresypsky District Court of Odesa chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention without bail for the organizer of a transnational drug supply channel. The value of one batch of cocaine, which was planned to be imported weekly, exceeded 200 thousand US dollars.

Organizer of international drug channel from Europe to Ukraine received pre-trial detention
Photo: SBI

On January 2, the Peresypsky District Court of Odesa chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for a suspect in organizing a transnational channel for supplying drugs from European countries to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to the SBI, the organizer of the group had previously served a sentence in the United States for similar crimes. After returning to Ukraine, he resumed illegal activities, involving accomplices abroad.

Cocaine was planned to be imported into Ukraine in batches of up to 2 kilograms weekly. The cost of one such batch on the illegal market exceeded 200 thousand US dollars.

Context

In early January 2026, law enforcement officers liquidated an international channel for supplying cocaine to Ukraine, which was organized by a group of citizens of Ukraine, Armenia, the Czech Republic, and Germany.

The detainee was notified of suspicion of illegal transportation and sale of narcotic drugs (Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 12 years of imprisonment.

Recall

At the end of December 2025, employees of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine stopped the activities of a group that was engaged in illegal dealings with weapons and ammunition.

Yevhen Ustimenko

