BFM TV

Near Lviv, an SUV ran over a dog twice: police are investigating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

In the Lviv region, a car driver ran over a dog twice, which was captured on video. The police are establishing the circumstances, the vehicle, and the identity of the driver.

In Lviv region, a driver ran over a dog twice. Police are establishing the circumstances, the vehicle, and the identity of the driver. An investigation is underway, based on which a legal qualification of the event will be provided. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region. 

On January 9, while monitoring social networks, police discovered a publication with a video where a white car runs over an animal. This fact has been registered in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Committed Criminal Offenses and Other Events 

- the message says. 

Police are establishing the circumstances, the vehicle, and the identity of the driver. An investigation is underway, based on which a legal qualification of the event will be provided.

The video of the cruel treatment of the dog was published by Orest Zalypyskyi, head of the "Home for Rescued Animals" shelter in Lviv. The video shows how the car moves behind the dog, and when the animal tries to escape, it accelerates and runs over it twice.

Recall 

The owner of the dog that attacked police officers in Poltava was notified of suspicion and placed under house arrest, and the dog itself was returned to the owner's family. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Animals
Road traffic accident
Social network
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Poltava
Lviv