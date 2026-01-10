Near Lviv, an SUV ran over a dog twice: police are investigating

In Lviv region, a driver ran over a dog twice. Police are establishing the circumstances, the vehicle, and the identity of the driver. An investigation is underway, based on which a legal qualification of the event will be provided. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region.

On January 9, while monitoring social networks, police discovered a publication with a video where a white car runs over an animal. This fact has been registered in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Committed Criminal Offenses and Other Events - the message says.

Police are establishing the circumstances, the vehicle, and the identity of the driver. An investigation is underway, based on which a legal qualification of the event will be provided.

The video of the cruel treatment of the dog was published by Orest Zalypyskyi, head of the "Home for Rescued Animals" shelter in Lviv. The video shows how the car moves behind the dog, and when the animal tries to escape, it accelerates and runs over it twice.

