Concealed crime: a resident of Kyiv region killed his relative, he was detained

Law enforcement officers have notified a resident of Kyiv Oblast of suspicion for inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man, from which the victim died. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast.

Details

The police were called by a grandson who, in order to conceal the committed offense, reported that his grandfather had died at his place of residence in the village of Slobidka. According to the conclusion of the forensic medical examination, the man's death occurred as a result of bodily injuries in the form of a closed abdominal injury with damage to internal organs.

As the investigation established, a conflict arose between the 24-year-old applicant and his relative. During the quarrel, the suspect inflicted numerous blows with his hands on the 63-year-old man, causing grievous bodily harm, from which the victim died.

The detainee was notified of suspicion on the fact of intentional grievous bodily harm that caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from seven to ten years.

Recall

