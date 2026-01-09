Did not let people into the shelter during a massive shelling: police brought to justice a parking guard in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers in the capital brought to justice a security guard of an underground parking lot in the Dnipro district, who did not allow people into the shelter during a massive shelling of Kyiv. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

"Tonight, during a massive shelling of the capital by Russian troops, the security guard of the underground parking lot, which is a civil defense facility, restricted access for citizens to the premises where parked cars were located. The offender explained his actions by saying that this particular area is not intended for shelter, and citizens during an alarm should remain only on the platform for entry and turning of transport," the report says.

It is reported that law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene and restored access to all premises of the protective structure.

In addition, following the inspection, the police drew up an administrative report against the 61-year-old security guard under Article 175-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine - violation of the established legislative requirements for the maintenance and operation of civil defense protective structures.

Recall

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office identified all those killed as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv. Among them are a 49-year-old woman, two men aged 41 and 54, and a 56-year-old medic.