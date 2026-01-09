Did not let people into the shelter during a massive shelling: police brought to justice a parking guard in Kyiv

$42.990.27
50.180.25
02:55 PM • 1298 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 2838 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 6120 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 10129 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 7110 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 10187 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 6248 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 11935 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12902 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 14012 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
Popular news
Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be neededJanuary 9, 05:44 AM • 11245 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officersJanuary 9, 07:00 AM • 32623 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFAJanuary 9, 07:16 AM • 25308 views
NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - PoliticoJanuary 9, 07:17 AM • 10239 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 22708 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 51090 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 79337 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 53995 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 76778 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 103067 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 55127 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 57745 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 79687 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 98218 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 138911 views
Did not let people into the shelter during a massive shelling: police brought to justice a parking guard in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice the guard of an underground parking lot who did not let people into the shelter during a massive shelling of Kyiv. The police drew up administrative charges against the 61-year-old guard.

Did not let people into the shelter during a massive shelling: police brought to justice a parking guard in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers in the capital brought to justice a security guard of an underground parking lot in the Dnipro district, who did not allow people into the shelter during a massive shelling of Kyiv. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

"Tonight, during a massive shelling of the capital by Russian troops, the security guard of the underground parking lot, which is a civil defense facility, restricted access for citizens to the premises where parked cars were located. The offender explained his actions by saying that this particular area is not intended for shelter, and citizens during an alarm should remain only on the platform for entry and turning of transport," the report says.

It is reported that law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene and restored access to all premises of the protective structure.

In addition, following the inspection, the police drew up an administrative report against the 61-year-old security guard under Article 175-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine - violation of the established legislative requirements for the maintenance and operation of civil defense protective structures.

Recall

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office identified all those killed as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv. Among them are a 49-year-old woman, two men aged 41 and 54, and a 56-year-old medic.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv