Another criminal case against the Odrex clinic has been reported after a patient's death

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
09:38 AM • 10750 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 28565 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 37899 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 65548 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 78303 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 58683 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 64056 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 62848 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65594 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57888 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
2.1m/s
69%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"January 5, 03:29 AM • 20591 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVAJanuary 5, 03:34 AM • 28199 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 5, 03:44 AM • 32147 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 28737 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez05:49 AM • 28048 views
Publications
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 28565 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 122556 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 140627 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 148931 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 283893 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 31114 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 27204 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 26779 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 35917 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 82138 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
The Washington Post

Another criminal case against the Odrex clinic has been reported after a patient's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Another criminal proceeding has been opened under the article "fraud" after the death of a patient at the scandalous Odrex clinic. Thus, at least 7 cases against the medical institution are currently being investigated.

Another criminal case against the Odrex clinic has been reported after a patient's death

Since 2022, the Odesa Oblast Police has been investigating criminal proceedings No. 12022162510001375, opened under Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud) against the scandalous Odesa private clinic "Odrex". Svitlana Huk, the wife of a patient who died after treatment at the medical facility, told UNN in an interview.

"After some time (after my husband's death - ed.), when I had somewhat recovered from the state of shock, I managed to open criminal proceedings. This was in December 2022. But since then, the investigation has practically stalled. They just told me that to my face. The first investigator - Naidenova - told me: 'I am dealing with your case in my free time from my main job,' and then added that no one would deal with the clinic's case because 'all the management is being treated at 'Odrex,'" Svitlana Huk said.

She provided UNN with a supporting document – an extract from the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

At the same time, according to the widow, after the criminal case was opened, the investigation has stalled.

"I insisted on investigative actions, access to medical documentation. The investigator filed a petition, but it was drafted so carelessly that the investigating judge did not satisfy it. I had to participate in preparing a repeated petition with a detailed description of all circumstances myself," Svitlana Huk said.

Thus, at least 7 criminal proceedings are being investigated against the "Odrex" clinic, opened due to alleged fraud and improper treatment that led to the patient's death.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that law enforcement officers are investigating at least 6 criminal proceedings for alleged fraudulent actions, embezzlement of patients' funds, and improper treatment at the scandalous Odesa private clinic "Odrex". New cases have been opened based on statements from relatives of deceased patients and people who consider themselves victims of the doctors' actions.

It is worth noting that former patients and families of the deceased have created the website Stop Odrex, where they publish their own stories and information about the progress of criminal proceedings. There you can also anonymously or openly tell your story about treatment at the Odesa private clinic Odrex.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Odrex
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast