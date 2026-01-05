Another criminal case against the Odrex clinic has been reported after a patient's death

Since 2022, the Odesa Oblast Police has been investigating criminal proceedings No. 12022162510001375, opened under Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud) against the scandalous Odesa private clinic "Odrex". Svitlana Huk, the wife of a patient who died after treatment at the medical facility, told UNN in an interview.

"After some time (after my husband's death - ed.), when I had somewhat recovered from the state of shock, I managed to open criminal proceedings. This was in December 2022. But since then, the investigation has practically stalled. They just told me that to my face. The first investigator - Naidenova - told me: 'I am dealing with your case in my free time from my main job,' and then added that no one would deal with the clinic's case because 'all the management is being treated at 'Odrex,'" Svitlana Huk said.

She provided UNN with a supporting document – an extract from the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

At the same time, according to the widow, after the criminal case was opened, the investigation has stalled.

"I insisted on investigative actions, access to medical documentation. The investigator filed a petition, but it was drafted so carelessly that the investigating judge did not satisfy it. I had to participate in preparing a repeated petition with a detailed description of all circumstances myself," Svitlana Huk said.

Thus, at least 7 criminal proceedings are being investigated against the "Odrex" clinic, opened due to alleged fraud and improper treatment that led to the patient's death.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that law enforcement officers are investigating at least 6 criminal proceedings for alleged fraudulent actions, embezzlement of patients' funds, and improper treatment at the scandalous Odesa private clinic "Odrex". New cases have been opened based on statements from relatives of deceased patients and people who consider themselves victims of the doctors' actions.

It is worth noting that former patients and families of the deceased have created the website Stop Odrex, where they publish their own stories and information about the progress of criminal proceedings. There you can also anonymously or openly tell your story about treatment at the Odesa private clinic Odrex.