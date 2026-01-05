$42.290.12
Tags
Authors
In Volyn, a female BMW driver collided with an oncoming car, four people in hospital - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

In the village of Dachne on December 4, at about 5:00 PM, a 27-year-old female BMW driver drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Skoda. As a result of the accident, four people, including the BMW driver, were injured and hospitalized.

In Volyn, a female BMW driver collided with an oncoming car, four people in hospital - police

In the Volyn region, a BMW collided with a Skoda in the oncoming lane; it is preliminarily known that the BMW driver was intoxicated, and four people are in the hospital, the National Police Department in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

As stated, "the BMW driver, a 27-year-old local resident, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Skoda car, driven by a 41-year-old resident of the Lutsk district." "As a result of the accident, the driver and passengers of the Skoda, a 66-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, were injured and hospitalized," the report says.

"It is preliminarily known that the BMW driver was intoxicated; she is also currently in the hospital," the police said.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated regarding the accident under Article 286-1 (Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing.

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Village
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine