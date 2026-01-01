BMW ran a red light and crashed into a locomotive: fatal accident at a level crossing in Lviv region

A fatal road accident occurred at a railway crossing in Zhovkva, Lviv region, a woman died, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The road accident occurred on December 31, around 06:30, on Doroshenko Street in the city of Zhovkva, Lviv district.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, the driver of a BMW 520 car, a 36-year-old resident of the Lviv district, crossing a railway crossing at a red light, collided with a locomotive on the "Kulykiv-Zhovkva" route.

"As a result of the accident, the passenger of the car, a 58-year-old resident of the Lviv district, died at the scene. The driver of the car sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized," the police reported.

The driver of the car was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Based on the facts, investigators of the crime investigation department in the field of transport of the Lviv region police opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of up to three years or without such.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

