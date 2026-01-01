$42.350.03
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 47417 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 58836 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 26478 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 27315 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 25513 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 23252 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 25656 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 21003 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18460 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16700 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

BMW ran a red light and crashed into a locomotive: fatal accident at a level crossing in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

On December 31, in Zhovkva, the driver of a BMW 520 collided with a locomotive at a red light. As a result of the accident, a 58-year-old passenger died on the spot, and the driver was hospitalized.

BMW ran a red light and crashed into a locomotive: fatal accident at a level crossing in Lviv region

A fatal road accident occurred at a railway crossing in Zhovkva, Lviv region, a woman died, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The road accident occurred on December 31, around 06:30, on Doroshenko Street in the city of Zhovkva, Lviv district.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, the driver of a BMW 520 car, a 36-year-old resident of the Lviv district, crossing a railway crossing at a red light, collided with a locomotive on the "Kulykiv-Zhovkva" route.

"As a result of the accident, the passenger of the car, a 58-year-old resident of the Lviv district, died at the scene. The driver of the car sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized," the police reported.

The driver of the car was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Based on the facts, investigators of the crime investigation department in the field of transport of the Lviv region police opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of up to three years or without such.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Minibus flew into oncoming lane on highway near Kyiv: one dead, 13 injured in triple accident29.12.25, 08:14 • 3567 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
New Year
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine