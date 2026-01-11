Range Rover driver injured border guard during attempted border breach - SBGS

A Range Rover driver injured a border guard while trying to break through the border, the State Border Guard Service reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

In Bukovyna, a border patrol discovered a foreign-registered Range Rover SUV moving towards the Ukrainian-Romanian border. The driver ignored the servicemen's demand to stop and performed a dangerous maneuver towards the border patrol. The driver tried to overcome the line of engineering barriers and illegally enter Romania. During the maneuver, the offender injured one of the border guards. As a result, the serviceman received severe multiple bodily injuries. - noted the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, the victim was hospitalized and underwent surgery; there is currently no threat to his life.

Later, border guards, together with National Police officers, as indicated, found the vehicle – it was abandoned on the outskirts of one of the settlements. During the search operations, law enforcement officers detained six offenders who were in the car during the attempt to break through the border. The search for the driver continues.

Attempts to break through the barrier at the border are not isolated cases - SBGS