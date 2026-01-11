$42.990.00
Exclusive
09:33 AM
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
06:05 AM
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 95211 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 121462 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 91665 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 111404 views
Range Rover driver injured border guard during attempted border breach - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

In Bukovyna, a driver of a foreign-registered Range Rover injured a border guard during an attempted border breach. The serviceman sustained severe injuries, but his life is not in danger. Six passengers have been detained.

Range Rover driver injured border guard during attempted border breach - SBGS

A Range Rover driver injured a border guard while trying to break through the border, the State Border Guard Service reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

In Bukovyna, a border patrol discovered a foreign-registered Range Rover SUV moving towards the Ukrainian-Romanian border. The driver ignored the servicemen's demand to stop and performed a dangerous maneuver towards the border patrol. The driver tried to overcome the line of engineering barriers and illegally enter Romania. During the maneuver, the offender injured one of the border guards. As a result, the serviceman received severe multiple bodily injuries.

- noted the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, the victim was hospitalized and underwent surgery; there is currently no threat to his life.

Later, border guards, together with National Police officers, as indicated, found the vehicle – it was abandoned on the outskirts of one of the settlements. During the search operations, law enforcement officers detained six offenders who were in the car during the attempt to break through the border. The search for the driver continues.

Attempts to break through the barrier at the border are not isolated cases - SBGS03.11.25, 10:03 • 2925 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine