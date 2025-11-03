Attempts to break through the barrier at the border are not isolated cases - SBGS

Attempts to break through at checkpoints occur repeatedly on Ukraine's western border. To counter them, border guards use speed limiting devices, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

Attempts to break through the border are not isolated. Quite often, individual citizens, either already at checkpoints or still approaching checkpoints, try to break through the border, including by damaging the barrier. And the SBGS, together with the bodies responsible for equipping checkpoints, constantly work to prevent such actions by installing speed limiters, blockers and other structures to make attempts to break through the border impossible. - Demchenko explained.

Demchenko also said that in case of a threat to people's lives, border guards can open fire. In other cases, speed limiting devices are used.

If there is a threat to people's lives, SBGS servicemen can use weapons, but at checkpoints, speed limiting devices are primarily used, or devices that would damage the wheels of a vehicle, blocking it so that it cannot move at the checkpoint or exit from Ukraine, or enter Ukraine. And these devices are installed at all checkpoints. - Demchenko noted.

Addition

A mobilized lawyer from Zakarpattia, driving a Toyota Avensis, illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, ramming barriers at the Velyka Palad checkpoint. As a result of the incident, a border guard serviceman was injured.