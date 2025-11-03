$42.080.01
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 16827 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM • 31114 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 34173 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 56959 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 57045 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 55893 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 77744 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 88827 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 116705 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Attempts to break through the barrier at the border are not isolated cases - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Border guards use speed limiting devices to counter breakthrough attempts at checkpoints. In case of a threat to people's lives, border guards may open fire.

Attempts to break through the barrier at the border are not isolated cases - SBGS

Attempts to break through at checkpoints occur repeatedly on Ukraine's western border. To counter them, border guards use speed limiting devices, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

Attempts to break through the border are not isolated. Quite often, individual citizens, either already at checkpoints or still approaching checkpoints, try to break through the border, including by damaging the barrier. And the SBGS, together with the bodies responsible for equipping checkpoints, constantly work to prevent such actions by installing speed limiters, blockers and other structures to make attempts to break through the border impossible.

- Demchenko explained.

Demchenko also said that in case of a threat to people's lives, border guards can open fire. In other cases, speed limiting devices are used.

If there is a threat to people's lives, SBGS servicemen can use weapons, but at checkpoints, speed limiting devices are primarily used, or devices that would damage the wheels of a vehicle, blocking it so that it cannot move at the checkpoint or exit from Ukraine, or enter Ukraine. And these devices are installed at all checkpoints.

 - Demchenko noted.

Addition

A mobilized lawyer from Zakarpattia, driving a Toyota Avensis, illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, ramming barriers at the Velyka Palad checkpoint. As a result of the incident, a border guard serviceman was injured.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Road traffic accident
Mobilization
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine