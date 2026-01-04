Car explodes in Obolon, Kyiv: injured reported, law enforcement investigating circumstances
Kyiv • UNN
An SUV exploded in the Obolon district of the capital, resulting in injuries. Law enforcement, cynologists, and explosives experts are working at the scene.
An SUV exploded in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. According to preliminary information, there are injured as a result of the incident. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, UNN reports.
Details
Police are investigating the circumstances of the SUV explosion in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. According to preliminary information, there are injured as a result of the incident. Police patrols, cynologists, explosives experts, and other services have been dispatched to the scene.
More detailed information will be released later. At the same time, a video appeared online.
