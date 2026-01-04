Car explodes in Obolon, Kyiv: injured reported, law enforcement investigating circumstances

$42.170.00
49.550.00
January 4, 02:44 AM • 23565 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 34435 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 45007 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 47911 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 46203 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 59950 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 80890 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 68487 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 88667 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 48706 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Popular news
Britain and France launch airstrikes on Islamic State underground depot in SyriaJanuary 3, 11:31 PM • 6600 views
Trump: "Cuba will fall on its own" - US not planning military action against HavanaJanuary 4, 12:51 AM • 4956 views
Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury LincolnJanuary 4, 01:07 AM • 13076 views
Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the countryJanuary 4, 01:38 AM • 9532 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports04:24 AM • 10924 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 78262 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 97043 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 108457 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM • 245146 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 179022 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 15132 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 64255 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 73895 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 71443 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 179022 views
Car explodes in Obolon, Kyiv: injured reported, law enforcement investigating circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

An SUV exploded in the Obolon district of the capital, resulting in injuries. Law enforcement, cynologists, and explosives experts are working at the scene.

Car explodes in Obolon, Kyiv: injured reported, law enforcement investigating circumstances

An SUV exploded in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. According to preliminary information, there are injured as a result of the incident. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

Police are investigating the circumstances of the SUV explosion in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. According to preliminary information, there are injured as a result of the incident. Police patrols, cynologists, explosives experts, and other services have been dispatched to the scene.

- the report says.

More detailed information will be released later. At the same time, a video appeared online.

Recall

In the capital, the head of the district heating network department "Pechersk" of "Kyiv Heat Networks" of "Kyivteploenergo" was detained due to a teenage girl falling into an unfenced pit with boiling water in the Holosiivskyi district. He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion for violating safety rules, which led to serious consequences.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Heating
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv