Inflicted a fatal knife wound to the neck near a store: a murder suspect detained in Dnipro

Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Law enforcement officers detained a man suspected of murder in Dnipro. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

On January 3, at about 3:50 p.m., the police received a report about an unconscious man found on Slobozhanskyi Avenue in the Industrial District of the city.

As the investigation established, a verbal dispute arose between two previously unknown men near one of the stores. During the conflict, the suspect suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the interlocutor in the neck.

The bodily injury turned out to be fatal - the victim died on the spot.

The attacker fled the scene, but he was found and detained. During searches, the instrument of the crime was seized from him.

The detainee was informed of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment from 7 to 15 years of imprisonment.

