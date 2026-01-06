Inflicted a fatal knife wound to the neck near a store: a murder suspect detained in Dnipro

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 13309 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 37589 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 68244 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 40514 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 42658 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 44034 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 108177 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71302 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 96676 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 100546 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3.7m/s
91%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Switzerland freezes assets of Nicolas Maduro and his entourageJanuary 5, 10:32 PM • 6254 views
Faustin-Archange Touadéra wins third term as CAR presidentJanuary 5, 11:55 PM • 4512 views
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statementJanuary 6, 12:18 AM • 9640 views
White House prepares meetings with oil giants to develop Venezuela's resourcesJanuary 6, 12:19 AM • 4814 views
Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientistsJanuary 6, 01:01 AM • 6018 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 20198 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 68244 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 44277 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 108177 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 164805 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
China
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 12543 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 58321 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 52660 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 49025 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 57099 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Tor missile system

Inflicted a fatal knife wound to the neck near a store: a murder suspect detained in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

In Dnipro, a suspect has been detained in the murder of a man who died from a knife wound to the neck after a conflict near a store. The perpetrator faces 7 to 15 years in prison for intentional homicide.

Inflicted a fatal knife wound to the neck near a store: a murder suspect detained in Dnipro
Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Law enforcement officers detained a man suspected of murder in Dnipro. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

On January 3, at about 3:50 p.m., the police received a report about an unconscious man found on Slobozhanskyi Avenue in the Industrial District of the city.

As the investigation established, a verbal dispute arose between two previously unknown men near one of the stores. During the conflict, the suspect suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the interlocutor in the neck.

The bodily injury turned out to be fatal - the victim died on the spot.

The attacker fled the scene, but he was found and detained. During searches, the instrument of the crime was seized from him.

The detainee was informed of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment from 7 to 15 years of imprisonment.

Recall

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a resident of Kyiv Oblast who inflicted severe bodily injuries on a man, from which the victim died. The suspect tried to conceal the crime.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro