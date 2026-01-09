In Odesa, police exposed the head of a psychiatric department for demanding a bribe

In Odesa, police detained the head of a psychiatric department who demanded $500 from a patient for a month of treatment. The doctor threatened to discharge the man from the hospital if he refused to pay, and planned to receive a total of $1,500 for three months of treatment. This was reported by the National Police, writes UNN.

It was established that a man approached the psychiatrist with complaints of deteriorating health. After the initial examination, he was hospitalized. - the report says.

However, instead of providing free medical care, as stipulated by law, the medic demanded payment for treatment.

In particular, the suspect informed the patient and his companion that to continue staying in the hospital for one month, it was necessary to pay $500.

In total, she planned to receive $1,500 for three months of treatment. If the patient refused to pay, the woman threatened to discharge him from the hospital as soon as possible.

Police detained the suspect immediately after receiving the agreed amount of money. She has already been notified of the suspicion.

