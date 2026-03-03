$43.100.11
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 34137 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 44528 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 33370 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 33222 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 31842 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 17090 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 17472 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16943 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 37792 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17900 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

ISW: Iran's threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz caused an oil price surge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Iran's threats to ships in the Strait of Hormuz have caused a rise in global oil prices, which could increase Russia's revenues. Brent crude oil prices reached $82.37 per barrel on March 2.

ISW: Iran's threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz caused an oil price surge

Threats from Iran to ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz are causing significant spikes in global oil prices, which could increase Russia's oil revenues. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Brent crude oil futures prices peaked at $82.37 per barrel on March 2, compared to $73 at market close on February 27, immediately before joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran.

According to analysts, reports of Iranian strikes on several oil tankers linked to the US and UK, and threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to ships transiting the strait, led to a reduction in shipping in the Persian Gulf by at least 33 percent as of March 1.

Oil prices are likely to continue to rise in the coming days in response to the situation in the Middle East ... to $90-100 per barrel. Russia has always relied on oil and gas revenues to finance its war in Ukraine, but revenues have steadily fallen throughout 2025, and Russian authorities expect oil and gas revenues to continue to fall in 2026.

- ISW indicates.

They add that Russia has had to resort to other ways of generating revenue, such as selling gold reserves and raising value-added tax, to compensate for declining oil and gas revenues.

"Sustained high oil prices could keep Russia afloat economically and allow it to finance its war in Ukraine in the medium term. However, it is unlikely that Iran will be able to successfully and indefinitely impose a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz long enough for Russia to reap long-term benefits from the current rise in oil prices," ISW concludes.

Recall

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces said. They added that the military would set fire to any vessel attempting to pass.

Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians02.03.26, 15:33 • 17470 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

