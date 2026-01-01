$42.350.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Despite signs of aging, Donald Trump ignores doctors' advice and relies on his own genetics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Donald Trump told reporters about his health and that he relies on his "good genetics" and often does not follow doctors' recommendations.

Despite signs of aging, Donald Trump ignores doctors' advice and relies on his own genetics

US President Donald Trump, in an extensive interview with The Wall Street Journal, demonstrated a skeptical attitude towards medical recommendations. Despite signs of aging, the 79-year-old politician continues to adhere to his own regimen, citing "good genetics" and personal beliefs, UNN writes.

Details

Trump expressed regret about undergoing a thorough medical examination of his cardiovascular system and abdominal cavity in October. According to him, this only gave critics a reason for excessive attention to his condition. In addition, there was confusion regarding the procedure itself: the president long claimed that he had undergone an MRI, although in fact it was a computed tomography (CT) scan.

Disputes with doctors over treatment

The President admitted that he systematically violates the recommendations of specialists:

  • Aspirin intake: Trump takes 325 mg of the drug daily, which significantly exceeds the standard prophylactic dose of 81 mg. Because of this, he easily bruises, which he hides with makeup. He explains his refusal to reduce the dose by "superstition" and the desire to have "thin blood."
    • Compression garments: doctors diagnosed the president with chronic venous insufficiency and advised him to wear special stockings due to swollen legs. Trump stopped using them, saying he didn't like them.
      • Lifestyle: despite advice, the president avoids physical exercise, except for golf, and does not change his diet, which includes fast food and fatty foods.

        x/ Strange movements and slow descent down the stairs: 79-year-old Trump again drew attention to his health

        Looking back, I realize that it's a great pity that I did it (the examination – ed.), because it gave them (those who spread rumors about the illness – ed.) some "ammunition." I would have been much better off if they hadn't done it, because the very fact that I did it seemed to say, "Wow, is something wrong?" Well, nothing happened 

        – Trump commented on his October examination.

        Reaction to signs of aging

        The president's entourage and journalists note physical changes: Trump sometimes finds it difficult to keep his eyes open at events, and interlocutors have to speak louder. However, the politician himself denies problems with hearing or falling asleep at work, explaining his closed eyes as "blinking" or a way to relax.

        President's physician Sean Barbabella officially stated that Trump is in "exceptional health." The White House also provided a report based on AI analysis of an ECG, according to which the biological age of the president's heart corresponds to the level of a 65-year-old person.

        x/ Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the US president's behavior throughout 2025

        Stepan Haftko

        HealthNews of the World
        US Elections
        White House
        Donald Trump
        United States