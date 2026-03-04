Trump administration prepares lawsuit against acting Venezuelan President Rodriguez

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
09:19 AM • 5178 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 31116 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 60605 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 50925 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 56570 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 54901 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 31703 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 27526 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 25498 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 35390 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
67%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police detailsMarch 4, 12:46 AM • 18642 views
Pro-Kremlin economists admit Russian economy on verge of collapse - intelligenceMarch 4, 01:22 AM • 17459 views
US and Israel strike Iranian facilities, but deny Ukraine Tomahawk missiles - ISWMarch 4, 02:34 AM • 22641 views
There will be no agreement on Ukraine without European participation - Merz after meeting with TrumpMarch 4, 03:01 AM • 11100 views
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned08:18 AM • 8340 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 60424 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 82662 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 81114 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 134964 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 95918 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Bloggers
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Dubai
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 22300 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 30502 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 34928 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 43290 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 49679 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Trump administration prepares lawsuit against acting Venezuelan President Rodriguez

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

U.S. federal prosecutors have informed interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez of potential charges of corruption and money laundering if she fails to comply with Trump's demands. The draft charges have been under development for the past two months.

Trump administration prepares lawsuit against acting Venezuelan President Rodriguez

The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing a lawsuit against interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez - she is accused of possible corruption and money laundering. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

US federal prosecutors informed Rodriguez that she faces prosecution if she does not continue to comply with Trump's demands after the removal of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power. We remind you that in early January, he, along with his wife Cilia Flores, was taken to the US.

The US Attorney's Office in Miami is preparing a draft indictment, sources said, adding that the document has been developed over the past two months.

At the same time, the US Department of Justice and the State Department, as well as the White House, declined to comment, although publicly Donald Trump praised Delcy Rodriguez for cooperating with the US and called Venezuela "a new friend and partner" in his annual State of the Union address.

Additionally

US President Donald Trump ordered the immediate opening of Venezuelan airspace for commercial flights after a conversation with acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

Recall

Nicolas Maduro's defense is asking a New York court to drop the charges due to the inability to pay for legal services. At the same time, the US Treasury Department is blocking funds that Venezuela is ready to provide for the defense.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
The Diplomat
United States Department of Justice
United States Department of the Treasury
United States Department of State
White House
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump