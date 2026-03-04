Trump administration prepares lawsuit against acting Venezuelan President Rodriguez

The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing a lawsuit against interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez - she is accused of possible corruption and money laundering. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

US federal prosecutors informed Rodriguez that she faces prosecution if she does not continue to comply with Trump's demands after the removal of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power. We remind you that in early January, he, along with his wife Cilia Flores, was taken to the US.

The US Attorney's Office in Miami is preparing a draft indictment, sources said, adding that the document has been developed over the past two months.

At the same time, the US Department of Justice and the State Department, as well as the White House, declined to comment, although publicly Donald Trump praised Delcy Rodriguez for cooperating with the US and called Venezuela "a new friend and partner" in his annual State of the Union address.

Additionally

US President Donald Trump ordered the immediate opening of Venezuelan airspace for commercial flights after a conversation with acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

Recall

Nicolas Maduro's defense is asking a New York court to drop the charges due to the inability to pay for legal services. At the same time, the US Treasury Department is blocking funds that Venezuela is ready to provide for the defense.