Chevron and Shell prepare major oil deals in Venezuela after political regime change

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 20707 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73584 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55739 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 37232 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 42823 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 34629 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58025 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64803 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 54626 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 86058 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
3m/s
61%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Military serviceman and media professional Volodymyr Fomichenko-Zakutskyi killed at the frontMarch 10, 09:10 PM • 13137 views
Global oil prices fell by 11% after Trump's predictions of de-escalation with IranMarch 10, 09:59 PM • 16862 views
The US will build a large-scale oil refinery in Texas for the first time in half a centuryMarch 10, 10:34 PM • 18996 views
Ukrainian company "Aerobavovna" revives the use of aerostats for modern warfareMarch 10, 11:16 PM • 17558 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports04:32 AM • 13602 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 30439 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73600 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55748 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58029 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64806 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Karoline Leavitt
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 16344 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 17806 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 28412 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 34668 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 35178 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
The Diplomat

Chevron and Shell prepare major oil deals in Venezuela after political regime change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3338 views

Chevron and Shell are expanding oil production in Venezuela after the change of power. The US is reviewing contracts for compliance with sanctions by the end of March.

Chevron and Shell prepare major oil deals in Venezuela after political regime change
Photo: Reuters

International energy giants Chevron and Shell are nearing the signing of their first major oil production contracts in Venezuela since the US took control of the government in January 2026. These agreements will be part of the Donald Trump administration's strategy to revive Venezuela's oil industry, which has an estimated investment potential of $100 billion. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Chevron has agreed to preliminary terms for expanding its largest project, Petropiar, in the Orinoco Belt, gaining rights to develop a new Ayacucho 8 block.

US initiates process to confiscate tanker Skipper and nearly 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil28.02.26, 02:55 • 22933 views

This will allow the American giant to significantly increase its production of extra-heavy crude oil and solidify its status as the largest private producer in the region. Meanwhile, British Shell has signed agreements to develop the Carito and Piritals fields in the east of the country, which are valuable sources of light crude oil and natural gas, essential for blending export fuel grades.

Industry review and sanctions compliance check

Currently, the Venezuelan government is completing a large-scale review of all existing oil and gas contracts, which is expected to conclude by the end of March. The authorities warn that projects that have not met investment targets or remained inactive may be terminated.

In parallel, the US administration is conducting a thorough review of all potential partners for compliance with sanctions requirements before granting permission to expand operations in the South American country.

US and Venezuela officially restore diplomatic relations after Maduro's removal06.03.26, 04:30 • 6571 view

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
US Elections
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States