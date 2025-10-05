Zelenskyy announced a meeting of G7 sanctions coordinators on the supply of foreign components to the Russian Federation

Next week, a meeting of the G7 sanctions coordinators is scheduled. All proposals for sanctions, for limiting schemes for supplying foreign-made components to Russia, are available to partners. Materials have been provided – decisions are needed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his evening video address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Every Russian missile, every Russian attack drone – these include components that are still supplied to Russia from Western countries, from various countries near Russia. Now, in the fourth year of the full-scale war, it is simply strange to hear that someone supposedly does not know how to stop the supply of critical components. A single Russian Kinzhal missile contains 96 foreign-made components, many of which are truly critical components that Russia itself does not produce. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, almost 500 drones that the Russians used last night are more than 100,000 foreign-made components. Among the manufacturers are companies from the United States of America, China, Taiwan, as well as Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands.

There are, in particular, schemes involving several countries. All this needs to be stopped. Next week, a meeting of the G7 sanctions coordinators is scheduled. And all our proposals for sanctions, for limiting supply schemes, are available to partners. Materials have been provided – decisions are needed. - Zelenskyy stated.

He also noted that Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who are currently working for Russia, for its war, and against those who are trying to weaken Ukraine at such a time. In addition, the President reported that repair crews are working in the regions – wherever needed – and energy workers and utility services are involved.

Today, I have already held meetings with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, with the head of Naftogaz, with everyone needed to help people and accelerate restoration work. I instructed them to be in the regions – to check what communities really need and to verify the truthfulness of every report from the regions. I expect reports on each region, on each community. - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

The defense forces shot down/suppressed 478 out of 549 Russian air targets. Direct hits by 8 missiles and 57 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 6 locations.

Zelenskyy reported that Russian occupiers are openly trying to destroy civilian infrastructure and, before winter, gas infrastructure.