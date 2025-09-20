$41.250.05
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
10:19 AM • 12493 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 19596 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 40178 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 47408 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 48461 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 41087 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 49919 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 63281 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 33966 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Putin plans to continue attacking Ukraine's energy grid and infrastructure - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The Russian dictator believes that military escalation will force Ukraine to negotiate on his terms, and Trump will not interfere. Russia intensified attacks on military and civilian targets after the leaders' meeting in Anchorage.

Putin plans to continue attacking Ukraine's energy grid and infrastructure - media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has concluded that military escalation is the best way to force Ukraine into negotiations on his terms, and that US President Donald Trump is unlikely to do anything to strengthen Kyiv's defenses. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing people close to the Kremlin, UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes that Russian troops have already intensified their attacks on military and civilian targets in Ukraine since the two leaders met in Anchorage last month, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Putin's demand to cede more territory in eastern Ukraine.

Putin intends to continue attacking Kyiv's energy grid and other infrastructure

- sources who asked not to be named, discussing confidential information, told the media.

The talks in Alaska convinced Putin that Trump was not interested in intervening in the conflict, they added.

Add

In response to Russia's increased aggression, Trump this week expressed his frustration with Putin's approach and floated the idea of tougher sanctions against Moscow and its allies to cut off Russia's oil revenues. But at the same time, he insists that Kyiv's European allies take difficult measures before the US takes any steps.

Trump called on G7 countries to impose tariffs on China and India as punishment for buying Russian gas, while officials discuss additional measures against the Kremlin. The European Union is also discussing another package of sanctions and plans to accelerate the phase-out of Russian LNG.

G7 seeks "decisive" action to end war in Ukraine - Canadian Finance Minister20.09.25, 16:38 • 832 views

Moscow's recent tactics underscore how signs of restraint from Washington embolden the Kremlin, which is pursuing a war of attrition aimed at forcing Ukraine to make concessions. Russian officials believe this strategy potentially undermines Kyiv's defense capabilities and also sets the stage for future negotiations, the publication adds.

"It is important for Putin to show Trump and the Europeans that he can still afford to escalate the situation," said Vita Spivak, a Russia analyst at London-based consulting firm Gatehouse Advisory Partners. "Putin is trying to increase his leverage for the next round of negotiations on Ukraine, whenever that may be."

In Anchorage, Putin proposed a ceasefire and freezing the line of contact in southern Ukraine if Kyiv agreed to cede unconquered territory in two eastern regions. Earlier, he demanded that Ukraine limit the size of its armed forces and abandon its goal of joining NATO.

Ukraine rejected these terms, and Putin believes this justifies his escalation, people close to the Kremlin said.

Russia's long-range attacks on Ukrainian urban areas decreased in the period before the summit but have since increased. In the month after the talks, the number of drone and missile attacks increased by approximately 46%, according to data collected by Bloomberg based on the Ukrainian Air Force Command. On September 16, Zelenskyy stated that since the beginning of September, Russia had launched 3,500 drones of various types, almost 190 missiles, and more than 2,500 bombs.

Recall

As reported by the Air Force, Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine overnight, using the traditional tactic of simultaneously striking designated targets with a large number of missiles and drones. The enemy attack was repelled, including by F-16 fighters, with 31 missiles and 552 drones neutralized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
G7
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
India
European Union
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon