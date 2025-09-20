Putin plans to continue attacking Ukraine's energy grid and infrastructure - media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has concluded that military escalation is the best way to force Ukraine into negotiations on his terms, and that US President Donald Trump is unlikely to do anything to strengthen Kyiv's defenses. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing people close to the Kremlin, UNN reports.

The publication notes that Russian troops have already intensified their attacks on military and civilian targets in Ukraine since the two leaders met in Anchorage last month, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Putin's demand to cede more territory in eastern Ukraine.

Putin intends to continue attacking Kyiv's energy grid and other infrastructure - sources who asked not to be named, discussing confidential information, told the media.

The talks in Alaska convinced Putin that Trump was not interested in intervening in the conflict, they added.

In response to Russia's increased aggression, Trump this week expressed his frustration with Putin's approach and floated the idea of tougher sanctions against Moscow and its allies to cut off Russia's oil revenues. But at the same time, he insists that Kyiv's European allies take difficult measures before the US takes any steps.

Trump called on G7 countries to impose tariffs on China and India as punishment for buying Russian gas, while officials discuss additional measures against the Kremlin. The European Union is also discussing another package of sanctions and plans to accelerate the phase-out of Russian LNG.

Moscow's recent tactics underscore how signs of restraint from Washington embolden the Kremlin, which is pursuing a war of attrition aimed at forcing Ukraine to make concessions. Russian officials believe this strategy potentially undermines Kyiv's defense capabilities and also sets the stage for future negotiations, the publication adds.

"It is important for Putin to show Trump and the Europeans that he can still afford to escalate the situation," said Vita Spivak, a Russia analyst at London-based consulting firm Gatehouse Advisory Partners. "Putin is trying to increase his leverage for the next round of negotiations on Ukraine, whenever that may be."

In Anchorage, Putin proposed a ceasefire and freezing the line of contact in southern Ukraine if Kyiv agreed to cede unconquered territory in two eastern regions. Earlier, he demanded that Ukraine limit the size of its armed forces and abandon its goal of joining NATO.

Ukraine rejected these terms, and Putin believes this justifies his escalation, people close to the Kremlin said.

Russia's long-range attacks on Ukrainian urban areas decreased in the period before the summit but have since increased. In the month after the talks, the number of drone and missile attacks increased by approximately 46%, according to data collected by Bloomberg based on the Ukrainian Air Force Command. On September 16, Zelenskyy stated that since the beginning of September, Russia had launched 3,500 drones of various types, almost 190 missiles, and more than 2,500 bombs.

As reported by the Air Force, Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine overnight, using the traditional tactic of simultaneously striking designated targets with a large number of missiles and drones. The enemy attack was repelled, including by F-16 fighters, with 31 missiles and 552 drones neutralized.