Energy, sanctions, and cooperation development: Svyrydenko announced that the Ukrainian delegation has started working in the USA

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and her team are already working in the USA. The priorities are energy, sanctions, and the development of cooperation with the USA on new tracks that can strengthen both countries. Svyrydenko wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We are working in the USA together with the government team, the head of the NBU, and representatives of Naftogaz. We are participating in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. We have scheduled meetings with representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the EBRD, and the European Investment Bank, as well as the Ministers of Finance of the USA and the G7 countries. The priorities, as instructed by the President, are energy, sanctions, and the development of cooperation with the USA on new tracks that can strengthen both our countries. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the delegation also explains in detail to partners the consequences of the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

We are working to attract new resources and support. - Svyrydenko added.

We remind you that

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thoroughly preparing for a meeting with Donald Trump to discuss sensitive issues in person. Among the topics are the supply of Patriots, Tomahawks, and other weapons to Ukraine, as well as forcing Russia to peace.