Exclusive
03:21 PM
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
October 14, 11:14 AM
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Energy, sanctions, and cooperation development: Svyrydenko announced that the Ukrainian delegation has started working in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 148 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, with a government team, the head of the NBU, and representatives of Naftogaz, is working in the USA. The delegation is participating in the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, discussing energy, sanctions, and cooperation with the USA.

Energy, sanctions, and cooperation development: Svyrydenko announced that the Ukrainian delegation has started working in the USA

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and her team are already working in the USA. The priorities are energy, sanctions, and the development of cooperation with the USA on new tracks that can strengthen both countries. Svyrydenko wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We are working in the USA together with the government team, the head of the NBU, and representatives of Naftogaz. We are participating in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. We have scheduled meetings with representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the EBRD, and the European Investment Bank, as well as the Ministers of Finance of the USA and the G7 countries. The priorities, as instructed by the President, are energy, sanctions, and the development of cooperation with the USA on new tracks that can strengthen both our countries.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the delegation also explains in detail to partners the consequences of the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

We are working to attract new resources and support.

- Svyrydenko added.

We remind you that

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thoroughly preparing for a meeting with Donald Trump to discuss sensitive issues in person. Among the topics are the supply of Patriots, Tomahawks, and other weapons to Ukraine, as well as forcing Russia to peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
