Zelenskyy approved directions for sanctions work against Russia: key points named

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed on the main directions of further sanctions work against Russia. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

This decision was made following a meeting with the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the SBU, and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. The following areas of sanctions work are concerned:

a significant number of Russian enterprises involved in the production of missiles and other weapons are still not subject to sanctions from other countries around the world - Zelenskyy instructed to rectify this;

The President also instructed to work more actively with international partners to synchronize the sanctions applied against Russia.

According to the head of state, the "cumulative effect of sanctions" has the greatest impact. In his opinion, it is fundamental that international partners adopt into their jurisdictions the developments that are already in force in their neighbors.

This requires significant work within the Group of Seven, as well as in Europe – so that EU sanctions are supported by Switzerland, Norway, Britain, and other countries outside the EU, work with Japan, Canada, and the United States. Russian losses from sanctions against oil companies alone could reach 50 billion dollars next year, and it is quite possible to increase this amount of Russian losses - Zelenskyy stated.

The President also announced that he had identified, together with the heads of the Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service, "priority targets for long-range sanctions in the near future." He added that he had signed new decrees regarding Ukraine's sanctions against individuals working for Russian military production and Russian propaganda.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need to impose sanctions on 65 key ships of Russia's "shadow fleet".