Svyrydenko joined the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors: they discussed frozen Russian assets

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko joined the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington. They discussed the prospect of using frozen Russian assets, UNN reports.

Svyrydenko spoke about the situation with Russian attacks on our energy infrastructure and shelling of civilian objects, which have no military meaning.

Incidents with the appearance of Russian drones and fighters in the airspace of NATO countries over the past months demonstrate that Russia is not going to stop. Therefore, in the budget of Ukraine for 2026, the main priorities remain defense and support for economic stability and our people. The new IMF support program, which we are currently working on with partners, should provide for these expenditures.

In addition, according to her, they discussed the prospect of using frozen Russian assets.

Our position is unchanged - they should be directed to the reconstruction of Ukraine and compensation for the damage caused. We count on the decision of the European Union to implement the Reparations Loan mechanism. Following the example of the ERA Loan, the G7 countries and our other international partners should be involved in this initiative. It is important that the use of funds within the reparations loan is balanced in covering our needs - military expenditures and covering the budget deficit. We appreciate the unwavering support of the G7 countries in times of great challenges.