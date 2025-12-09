G7 countries warned Russia about the possible confiscation of all frozen assets in favor of Ukraine

The Group of Seven (G7) countries are ready to consider confiscating all frozen Russian funds to help achieve a just peace in Ukraine. This is stated in a joint statement by the G7 finance ministers, published by the Canadian government, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the G7 member countries will continue to work together to develop a wide range of ways to financially support Ukraine.

Including the possible use of all Russian sovereign funds frozen in our jurisdictions until Russia pays reparations - to end the war and achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine - stated in the document.

The signatories also promised to "facilitate the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities to implement reforms, in particular in the field of combating corruption and improving the management of state enterprises."

"We are ready to increase pressure on Russia if peace talks fail. We agree that Ukraine should remain among the priorities of the Group of Seven during France's upcoming presidency," the statement said.

Recall

Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and Sweden sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, in which they expressed support for the EC's proposal for a reparations loan for Kyiv, financed by frozen Russian assets in the EU.

A solution is needed for frozen Russian assets to work for Ukraine regarding reconstruction or armaments - Zelenskyy