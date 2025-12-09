$42.060.13
07:50 PM
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 14902 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 16738 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 22510 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 23624 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 28824 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 35941 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 33553 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18326 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 34434 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
G7 countries warned Russia about the possible confiscation of all frozen assets in favor of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

G7 countries are ready to consider confiscating all frozen Russian assets to achieve a just peace in Ukraine. The Group of Seven will work on financial support for Ukraine, including the use of sovereign Russian assets.

G7 countries warned Russia about the possible confiscation of all frozen assets in favor of Ukraine

The Group of Seven (G7) countries are ready to consider confiscating all frozen Russian funds to help achieve a just peace in Ukraine. This is stated in a joint statement by the G7 finance ministers, published by the Canadian government, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the G7 member countries will continue to work together to develop a wide range of ways to financially support Ukraine.

Including the possible use of all Russian sovereign funds frozen in our jurisdictions until Russia pays reparations - to end the war and achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine

- stated in the document.

The signatories also promised to "facilitate the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities to implement reforms, in particular in the field of combating corruption and improving the management of state enterprises."

"We are ready to increase pressure on Russia if peace talks fail. We agree that Ukraine should remain among the priorities of the Group of Seven during France's upcoming presidency," the statement said.

Recall

Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and Sweden sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, in which they expressed support for the EC's proposal for a reparations loan for Kyiv, financed by frozen Russian assets in the EU.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
António Costa
European Commission
G7
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine