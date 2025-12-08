$42.060.13
A solution is needed for frozen Russian assets to work for Ukraine regarding reconstruction or armaments - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa in Brussels. The issue of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction or armament will be discussed.

A solution is needed for frozen Russian assets to work for Ukraine regarding reconstruction or armaments - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa in Brussels to discuss providing Ukraine with frozen Russian assets. According to him, a decision must be made so that Russia's frozen assets work for Ukraine's recovery, or for Ukraine's armaments if the war continues, UNN reports.

I am currently on a plane. We are flying to Brussels. There I will have a meeting with Presidents von der Leyen and Costa, as well as a separate meeting with Rutte. I cannot answer for Ursula and Costa, it is their decision together with the leaders. Everyone shares our opinion that, in the end, a decision must be made so that Russia's frozen assets, which destroyed Ukraine and continue to do so, work for Ukraine's recovery, or for armaments if the war does not end.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine is counting on this money, counting on tranches.

I don't know if it will be reparations, or if it will be an alternative. It depends on the unity of Europe, and it depends on some convictions, some skeptics who are still left. I am sure that this issue will be resolved. The leaders promised me. They understand that Ukraine cannot do without this money, and the source of this money is a question for Europe.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

EU countries will need to separately allocate billions of euros for guarantees for urgently needed loans of up to 210 billion euros for Ukraine, with Germany having to provide a backstop of up to 52 billion euros.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
