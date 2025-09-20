Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target

$41.250.00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three packages of sanctions against propagandists, individuals doing business in the occupied territories, and those destabilizing Moldova. He also announced the approaching agreement on the 19th package of sanctions against Russian aggression, which will include restrictions on energy resources, shadow fleet infrastructure, and countering cryptocurrency schemes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had signed three packages of sanctions today - against propagandists, against individuals doing business in the occupied territory, and against individuals destabilizing Moldova, UNN reports.

Today, I also signed decrees on the application of new Ukrainian sanctions. Three packages of sanctions were signed by me. In particular, against propagandists who help Russia, against various individuals who conduct business in the occupied territory and fill Russia's budget, support this system of evil, and also against individuals who destabilize Moldova in Moscow's interests. Ukraine helps Moldova, and we are interested in the stability of our neighbor - in Moldova's success.

- Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that this week brought closer the approval of the 19th package of sanctions against Russian aggression.

We are quickly synchronizing the package in Ukraine. Russia's energy resources are being limited. And also the infrastructure of the shadow fleet: there will be new pressure. Also, cryptocurrency schemes that Russians use to circumvent sanctions: Europe will counteract them 

- the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyy also thanked that Ukrainian proposals for the EU sanctions package were largely taken into account.

We constantly carry out this work with each of our partners, and, of course, first of all with the European Union, and also with the "Group of Seven". We expect strong sanction steps also from the United States of America - Europe is doing its part of the work 

- the President summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

