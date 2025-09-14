"Stop looking for excuses": Zelenskyy calls on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on Western partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia. He said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

According to the head of state, everyone sees that Russia's war against Ukraine is "Putin's war."

Everyone sees that Russian drones against Poland are also Putin's war. And this is a warning not only for Poles, but for everyone in Europe. Russian drones can cover a much greater distance. This is already a very long war of Russia – its ambitions, its capabilities, its budget, and therefore Russian oil, Russian gas, Russian uranium, Russian resources that make Putin's cash register - Zelenskyy noted.

He asked all partners to "stop looking for excuses why not to impose certain sanctions – everyone: Europe, the United States, the G7 countries, and the G20 countries."

Peace is a path. A path that must be walked from war to peace. Everyone must walk this path, and sanctions are part of it. If Putin does not want peace, he must be forced to peace. Putin's war will end when he – he alone – cannot continue it. Therefore, strong sanctions are also needed against terminals that ship and receive oil from Russia, and this could be one of the biggest steps towards peace imaginable. A truly historic decision - the President emphasized.

He stressed that Ukraine, for its part, is doing everything possible to reduce Russia's ability to wage war.

Our diplomatic strikes will intensify – finances and tasks for this are already in place. Diplomats are actively working with all partners to reduce their trade ties with Russia. And we are coordinating our actions - Zelenskyy assured.

He added that the basic document on security guarantees for Ukraine, "and therefore for all of our Europe," is already virtually ready.

"The details are being carefully worked out, everything will be agreed upon with all partners. And now we need to push Russia to end hostilities – to a meeting format that works, to reliable silence, so that Russia stops killings and strikes. And this is possible. And this is possible only if we all act together – everyone in Europe, and the war is closest here – but also together with America – the United States is indeed an argument for Putin – together with other global actors. Let's not forget about Russian assets: everything that has already been found – and these are significant funds – must work to protect and restore Ukraine. This is fair," the President summarized.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions pressure against Russia, especially regarding oil and energy trade. He noted that Europe has already reduced its dependence on Russian energy carriers and called on the United States to pursue a strong sanctions and tariff policy.

