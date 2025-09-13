$41.310.10
Zelenskyy on Russian drones over Poland: NATO did not fail, but strong responses are needed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not consider NATO to have failed due to Russian drones over Poland, but emphasized the need for strong responses. He proposed providing Ukraine with weapons to strike factories where drones are produced and imposing sanctions against companies that supply components for Russian weapons.

Zelenskyy on Russian drones over Poland: NATO did not fail, but strong responses are needed

Commenting on Russian drones over Poland, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not believe NATO has failed. Ukraine is not saying that the Alliance needs to use this or that weapon. No one wants the war to expand, but strong responses are needed, UNN reports.

Regarding Russian drones over Poland: I don't think NATO has failed. Wherever NATO is, there is no war. But when there are such signals today, we must respond. We are not saying that NATO needs to use this or that weapon. No one wants the war to expand, and we are not a member of NATO. But strong responses are needed 

- Zelenskyy stated.

For example, according to the President, providing Ukraine with the appropriate weapons that were requested initially.

Why? Because drones are flying, and Ukrainians cannot shoot them down, and some of the drones land on NATO territory. So "we will then give Ukrainians the weapons that will reach – not the drones, but the factories where these drones are produced." This is not about NATO. This is about Ukraine 

- Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President noted that very detailed sanctions are important.

If Russia receives parts for its missiles from foreign companies, missile production increases. One can say that it is dual-use, that the private sector does not want it, but sells it en masse. The solution is to impose sanctions on any companies that supply components for missiles and missile carriers. Similarly, if we talk about drones, artillery, helicopters, countries supply machine tools. And not only China – other Asian countries, European countries that supplied before this war, but these machine tools are in Russia. They can be stopped remotely. Such digital support. That's how it works 

- Zelenskyy explained.

The President emphasized that to stop 800 "Shaheds", 1600 interceptors are needed.

The cost of one is 3 thousand euros. And for Russia not to want to shoot 800 tomorrow, we need to respond symmetrically. We have our long-range capabilities – we don't have enough money. These are quick decisions that need to be made today. Tomorrow they will find other weapons 

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones entered Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

Following the violation of Polish airspace by at least 19 Russian drones earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the "Eastern Watch" program, aimed at deterring further Russian incursions and demonstrating solidarity with Poland.

The General Staff of Poland announced the start of NATO's "Eastern Guardian" mission to strengthen its eastern flank after Russian drones fell in Poland.

