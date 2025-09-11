$41.210.09
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two years of war in Ukraine and points to the weakness of European diplomacy

Kaja Kallas predicts at least two years of war in Ukraine. She points to the weakness of European diplomacy and the lack of consensus.

Kaja Kallas predicts at least two years of war in Ukraine and points to the weakness of European diplomacy

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, stated that she does not foresee a quick end to the war in Ukraine. In an interview with the Spanish publication El País, she suggested that the hostilities could last "at least two more years," writes UNN.

Details

According to Kallas, after Russian drones entered Polish airspace, Russia began to feel even more confident. In addition, the lack of changes in political leadership in both Moscow and Kyiv could be a factor in prolonging the war. 

In the corridors of Strasbourg, it is noted that the war has reached a stalemate, and Russia feels more confident, which was confirmed by the attack on Poland 

– emphasized the EU representative.

In addition, the diplomat outlined a broader context: the rivalry between the US and China for global hegemony directly affects the European position. Despite the unsuccessful experience of trade negotiations with the US and different views of individual member states on cooperation with Beijing, Kallas emphasized that the EU "does not have a consensus" to abandon the Atlantic course and seek rapprochement with China.

The European Union warns: the alliance of Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un is a "direct challenge" to the international order03.09.25, 21:10 • 3680 views

Thus, European diplomacy continues to move along the path of compromises, hiding behind a consensus that effectively becomes a protective shield in an increasingly tense geopolitical environment. At the same time, as El País notes, Europe does not demonstrate sufficient political weight to claim an independent role in the global balance of power.

World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace10.09.25, 11:44 • 107413 views

