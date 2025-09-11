The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, stated that she does not foresee a quick end to the war in Ukraine. In an interview with the Spanish publication El País, she suggested that the hostilities could last "at least two more years," writes UNN.

Details

According to Kallas, after Russian drones entered Polish airspace, Russia began to feel even more confident. In addition, the lack of changes in political leadership in both Moscow and Kyiv could be a factor in prolonging the war.

In the corridors of Strasbourg, it is noted that the war has reached a stalemate, and Russia feels more confident, which was confirmed by the attack on Poland – emphasized the EU representative.

In addition, the diplomat outlined a broader context: the rivalry between the US and China for global hegemony directly affects the European position. Despite the unsuccessful experience of trade negotiations with the US and different views of individual member states on cooperation with Beijing, Kallas emphasized that the EU "does not have a consensus" to abandon the Atlantic course and seek rapprochement with China.

Thus, European diplomacy continues to move along the path of compromises, hiding behind a consensus that effectively becomes a protective shield in an increasingly tense geopolitical environment. At the same time, as El País notes, Europe does not demonstrate sufficient political weight to claim an independent role in the global balance of power.

