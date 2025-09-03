A joint meeting of the leaders of China, North Korea, and the head of the Kremlin, Putin, according to Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, is a "direct challenge" and the construction of an "anti-Western world order." This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

In her speech, Kaja Kallas emphasized that the joint meeting on September 3 of the leaders of China (Xi Jinping), Russia (Vladimir Putin), and North Korea (Kim Jong Un) in Beijing is part of efforts to build an anti-Western "new world order" and a "direct challenge" to the international system.

Looking at how Chairman Xi Jinping stands today in Beijing alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran, and North Korea, one can see not just an anti-Western stance, but a direct challenge to the rules-based international system. - Kallas stated.

The statement by the Vice-President of the European Commission came at a press conference after the weekly meeting of European Commissioners.

Recall

Today in China, in Beijing, an unprecedented scene took place on the red carpet leading to Tiananmen Square, during which Chinese leader Xi Jinping shook hands and conversed with Kim Jong Un, the leader of the DPRK, and Russian President Putin. Putin was to the right of the head of the Chinese Communist Party, Kim Jong Un to the left.

During the ascent to the Tiananmen Gate, the leaders of China, Russia, and North Korea discussed, among other things, "longevity." Xi, in particular, pondered that in "these days," humanity has a "chance" to live even up to 150 years.

Previously, people rarely lived to 70, but today at 70 you are still a child - Xi noted.

Also, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, in his Telegram, drew a historical parallel between the events on Damansky Island in 1969 and the current alliance between China and Russia. He noted that today's photo of Chinese leader Xi Jinping next to Vladimir Putin can be interpreted as a symbol of the end of Moscow's imperial ambitions.