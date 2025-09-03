EU warns: Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un's alliance is a "direct challenge" to the international order

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
05:28 PM • 2654 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
02:02 PM • 10758 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 13257 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 14465 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 29683 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 20409 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 22466 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21776 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23598 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 41048 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
63%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 251013 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 250760 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 242082 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 238865 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 233084 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 7708 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 29651 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 26831 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 41035 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 38083 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Vadym Filashkin
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced05:44 PM • 1004 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 7198 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 26085 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 39356 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 41736 views
Actual
Fake news
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot

EU warns: Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un's alliance is a "direct challenge" to the international order

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas called the joint meeting of the leaders of China, North Korea, and Russia in Beijing a "direct challenge" to the international system. She characterized it as building an "anti-Western world order."

EU warns: Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un's alliance is a "direct challenge" to the international order

A joint meeting of the leaders of China, North Korea, and the head of the Kremlin, Putin, according to Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, is a "direct challenge" and the construction of an "anti-Western world order." This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

In her speech, Kaja Kallas emphasized that the joint meeting on September 3 of the leaders of China (Xi Jinping), Russia (Vladimir Putin), and North Korea (Kim Jong Un) in Beijing is part of efforts to build an anti-Western "new world order" and a "direct challenge" to the international system.

Looking at how Chairman Xi Jinping stands today in Beijing alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran, and North Korea, one can see not just an anti-Western stance, but a direct challenge to the rules-based international system.

- Kallas stated.

The statement by the Vice-President of the European Commission came at a press conference after the weekly meeting of European Commissioners.

Recall

Today in China, in Beijing, an unprecedented scene took place on the red carpet leading to Tiananmen Square, during which Chinese leader Xi Jinping shook hands and conversed with Kim Jong Un, the leader of the DPRK, and Russian President Putin. Putin was to the right of the head of the Chinese Communist Party, Kim Jong Un to the left.

During the ascent to the Tiananmen Gate, the leaders of China, Russia, and North Korea discussed, among other things, "longevity." Xi, in particular, pondered that in "these days," humanity has a "chance" to live even up to 150 years.

Previously, people rarely lived to 70, but today at 70 you are still a child

- Xi noted.

Also, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, in his Telegram, drew a historical parallel between the events on Damansky Island in 1969 and the current alliance between China and Russia. He noted that today's photo of Chinese leader Xi Jinping next to Vladimir Putin can be interpreted as a symbol of the end of Moscow's imperial ambitions.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Commission
Kim Jong Un
Beijing
European Union
North Korea
Xi Jinping
China
Iran